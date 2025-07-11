Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Donates U.S.$100,000 Towards Sables' Bid to Defend Rugby Africa Cup Title

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has donated US$100,000 to the senior men's rugby team, the Sables, bid to defend their title at the ongoing Rugby Africa Cup tournament.

The Sables were invited to State House on Thursday evening, where Mnangagwa presented the money to aid the team's campaign in the tourney, while challenging the team to conquer at the tournament and beyond.

"I want to congratulate you, the Sables, for the victory against Morocco. The achievement is pivotal as we embark on our journey to reposition and refocus our sporting delivery systems on the critical path of an excelling sporting nation that Zimbabwe is becoming," said Mnangagwa.

"Your participation in the international arena, as the Sables, automatically makes you brand ambassadors of Zimbabwe. I, therefore, challenge you to utilise this role as sports diplomats to promote our country's imagine, our tourism and investment prospects under our engagement and re-engagement policy.

"Be assured that our nation is behind you. Government will continue to support you, and l, your President, am confident of your dedication and sporting capabilities...

"As you embark on your journey to qualify for the World Cup, may your resurgence yield great success for our country. Go out there and make Zimbabwe proud," Mnangagwa told the guests.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) Chief Executive Officer Sifiso Made noted that Mnangagwa's gesture came as a surprise, but was well-timed to incentivise the players to retain the trophy and proceed to the prestigious World Rugby Jamboree.

Zimbabwe are the current holder of the Africa Rugby Cup trophy, which they are defending in the ongoing 2025 tournament scheduled from the 8th to 19th of July in Uganda.

The Zimbabwe Sables have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Rugby Africa Cup, following a dominant 43-8 victory over Morocco in the quarter-final match held in Uganda. They will now face Kenya in the semi-final this coming Sunday.

The winner of the Rugby Africa Cup will earn Africa's sole ticket to the 2027 World Cup to be held in Australia.