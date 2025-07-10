Liberia: Boakai, U.S. Deputy Secretary Landau Pledge Stronger Economic, Strategic Ties

"Great to meet Liberian president Boakai, who also prioritizes a partnership based on bilateral trade and investment over one dependent on U.S. assistance! We are already making great progress in partnerships, evidenced by last week’s important agreement that will increase multi-user access to Liberia’s railway to further facilitate economic development for the benefit of both countries."

Washington DC — Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai met Tuesday with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to bolster economic cooperation and strategic ties between the two longtime allies.

The high-level meeting in Washington came on the heels of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit at the White House, where President Boakai joined four other African heads of state in a closed-door session with President Donald J. Trump. The summit, which focused on investment, development, and security, reaffirmed Liberia's status as a trusted U.S. partner and opened the door for deeper bilateral engagement.

At the center of discussions between Boakai and Landau was expanding U.S.-Liberia cooperation in mining, small business development, and infrastructure. The two leaders stressed the need for increased private sector investment to fuel job creation and inclusive growth in Liberia.

Deputy Secretary Landau praised Liberia's ongoing economic reforms and highlighted the recent signing of the Concession and Access Agreement (CAA) with Ivanhoe Liberia Ltd. The deal grants multi-user access to Liberia's critical rail corridor, which Landau described as "a pivotal step toward sustainable infrastructure and regional growth."

President Boakai reaffirmed his administration's commitment to creating a transparent, investor-friendly environment and said Liberia is positioning itself as a key trade and investment hub in West Africa.

"The United States remains our most trusted partner, and this engagement reflects our shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and democratic governance," Boakai said.

The leaders also discussed Liberia's upcoming non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term. Both pledged close coordination on global issues including peacekeeping, regional stability, and rule of law.

President Boakai extended appreciation for America's historic partnership with Liberia and emphasized the need for continued high-level dialogue to advance mutual priorities.