Liberia: Where Did You Learn to Speak English? - Trump Asks Liberia President

President Donald Trump has praised Liberian President Joseph Boakai for his command of English during a meeting at the White House with leaders from five African nations. Trump said he was impressed and asked where Boakai got his language skills.

"Where did you learn to speak so beautifully? Where were you educated?" Trump said. "It's beautiful English. I have people at this table who can't speak nearly as well."

Critics said Trump displayed ignorance about basic geopolitical facts, especially concerning a country with deep historical ties to the United States. In 1822, the American Colonization Society founded Liberia to resettle enslaved people who had been freed and sent back to the continent. The country became independent in 1847, and English is the official language.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal, President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, and President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau are among Trump's guests at the Oval Office. It is expected that they will discuss Trump's "trade, not aid" policy, and with all of them facing tariffs of 10% on goods exported to the US, they may try to negotiate a lower rate.