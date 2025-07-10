Liberia: Where Did You Learn to Speak English? - Trump Asks Liberia President

10 July 2025
allAfrica.com

President Donald Trump has praised Liberian President Joseph Boakai for his command of English during a meeting at the White House with leaders from five African nations. Trump said he was impressed and asked where Boakai got his language skills.

"Where did you learn to speak so beautifully? Where were you educated?" Trump said. "It's beautiful English. I have people at this table who can't speak nearly as well."

Critics said Trump displayed ignorance about basic geopolitical facts, especially concerning a country with deep historical ties to the United States. In 1822, the American Colonization Society founded Liberia to resettle enslaved people who had been freed and sent back to the continent. The country became independent in 1847, and English is the official language.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal, President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, and President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau are among Trump's guests at the Oval Office. It is expected that they will discuss Trump's "trade, not aid" policy, and with all of them facing tariffs of 10% on goods exported to the US, they may try to negotiate a lower rate.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.