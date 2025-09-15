Burkina Faso Scraps Visa Fees for All African Travellers

Burkina Faso has scrapped visa fees for all African travellers in a move to boost the free movement of people and goods across the continent. Security Minister Mahamadou Sana said that any citizen from an African country wishing to go to Burkina Faso will not pay any amount to cover visa fees.

However, visitors will be required to submit an online visa application, which will be reviewed for approval, the minister clarified.

The country joined others such as Ghana, Rwanda, and Kenya in easing travel restrictions.

Citizens of West African countries can already travel to Burkina Faso without the need for visas; however, this may change in the future because the country has pulled out of the regional bloc, Ecowas, along with its neighbours, Mali and Niger, which are also under military rule.