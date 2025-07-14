Africa: Do or Die for Ghana, Tanzania

This is it. One more chance to earn a place in the quarterfinals of the TotalEnergies WAFCON 2024 for Tanzania and Ghana who have only amassed a point after two Group C matches.

The margin for error has slowly and surely left the scene. What would have ideally been a normal last group stage fixture has become a must-win tie between two desperate teams that find themselves between a rock and a hard place.

Under the weight of expectations from fans back home, both teams will approach the match like a final before the final. It is now or never. The stakes could not be higher than on Monday, July 14 at 8pm at the Berkane Stadium in the Oriental Province of Morocco.

Tanzania chasing history

The last time a team from Eastern Africa reached the knockout stage of this continental showpiece was when Ethiopia reached the semifinals of the eight-team 2004 edition.

The Twiga Stars from Tanzania are taking on this challenge - to change the status quo. A point against the reigning African champions South Africa in their second matchup has boosted their confidence and head coach Bakari Shime wants to build on that.

"From the way we played our last game against South Africa, it gave us confidence. We want to play in our style. You will see good football against Ghana. We can now execute our style of play," Shime says with confidence.

With the availability of captain Opa Clement Tukumbuke, Shime has a leader, a goal scorer and a player who is hungry to lead her team to victory whatever the odds. Her goal against South Africa was Tanzania's first goal in this competition.

"Tomorrow, we'll play the last group game or the last game in the tournament. This is a very, very important game for both teams especially us. We have one point, and we look forward to getting the three points so that we make it to the next round, we know about Ghana, we followed their last two games. We want to walk away with three points. We want to move forward. If we manage to get the three points, then we shall be able to achieve our objective."

If the team's last training session on Sunday night is anything to go by then Shime is on course to fielding star player Clara Luvanga who has been nursing a right ankle injury. Luvanga, who now features for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has come through the youth systems including playing for the U17 and U20 teams and could make her WAFCON debut against Ghana on Monday.

All four goals scored by Tanzania at the WAFCON over two editions in 2010 and 2025 were netted in the first half and with their draw against South Africa - that was their first ever point having lost their previous four games.

Pressure is a privilege

One point from two games after amassing 31 shots at goal is not exactly something that the Black Queens of Ghana envisioned coming into the tournament. Earlier, they spoke largely about the need to be efficient in the final third, take advantage of small spaces and benefit from their physical abilities, individual skill and a collective stemming from a duty to perform.

According to Kim Lars Björkegren, the Ghana coach, the plan is still the same. "We have a good feeling. Now, we have everything in our own hands to make sure that we win the game against Tanzania. We were hoping to score more goals in our first two games. We have had chances enough to do it. We've had 31 shots at goal and only scored once. We prefer to score more goals, and I know that we will."

The Black Queens will be without striker Doris Baduawaa who provided the assist for Alice Kusi's goal against Mali on Friday. She has played 180 minutes over two games. "We have many players that can play in the nine position. We can even change the formation, but we shall indeed miss Doris."

Princess Marfo who can provide impressive cover on the left wing as well as Princella Adubea whose ability to hold up the ball and be a focal point of the attack will be up for selection should the Swedish tactician choose to look at the other forward options on the squad.

Björkegren adds that, "I think we are in a great position. We only need to win one game to play in the quarterfinal. We can be second or third in the group. I still believe in the players. Even if we have one point going into this game."

In their last five WAFCON appearances, Ghana have only made it out of the group stages once in 2016 when they finished third but were eliminated at the first hurdle in 2008, 2010, 2014 and 2018.