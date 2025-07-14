Africa: Algeria Hold Nigeria in Casablanca Stalemate to Clinch Quarter-Final Spot

Algeria secured a vital point in a goalless draw against Nigeria to reach the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for the first time in their history.

The tightly contested encounter at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca saw Nigeria dominate possession and create the bulk of the chances, but Algeria's defensive organisation and goalkeeper Chloé N'Gazi's heroics ensured the spoils were shared.

With Botswana beating Tunisia 2-1 in the group's other match, Algeria's hard-earned point was enough to see them finish second in Group B with five points, behind Nigeria who topped the group with seven.

The Super Falcons, already assured of qualification, made several changes to their starting line-up but still threatened throughout the match. Francisca Ordega, Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo all came close, but Algeria stood firm.

N'Gazi was particularly impressive in the closing stages, saving Okoronkwo's powerful header in stoppage time to preserve her clean sheet.

Nigeria, who had scored four goals and conceded none before this match, were left frustrated despite their dominance.

Coach Justin Madugu saw the result as a valuable lesson: "Every match gives us something new. We rotated the squad, maintained a clean sheet, and learned to grind out results when the goals don't come."

Algeria coach Farid Benstiti praised his team's resilience and discipline: "We knew it would take a perfect defensive game to hold Nigeria. I'm proud of the girls - they showed heart and tactical maturity."

The result means Nigeria will face the runners-up from Group A, while Algeria prepare for a historic knockout stage appearance in a tournament they entered as underdogs.

Algeria's journey continues, and while the task ahead will be difficult, they've already shown they can stand tall against the giants.