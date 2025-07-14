Africa: Aziza Rabbah - Built to Last, Born to Defend

At 39, Aziza Rabbah delivered a defensive masterclass to steer Morocco past Senegal in their final Group A match, claiming the coveted Player of the Match award and reaffirming her timeless value to the Atlas Lionesses.

No longer just a veteran, Rabbah is an institution in Moroccan women's football. The long-serving AS FAR centre-back rolled back the years in the 1-0 win, anchoring the backline with calm assurance and leadership to help Morocco seal top spot in the group and advance to the knockout rounds of the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

She completed the full 90 minutes, completed 45 passes, made two critical tackles, and committed just one foul -- a disciplined and composed showing that not only earned her individual recognition but also delivered Morocco's first clean sheet of the tournament.

"Honestly, winning this trophy as the Woman of the Match is not my personal achievement but that of the whole team," Rabbah said. "It was a surprise for me and it meant a lot to me, especially for my professional career."

A Defender's Redemption

For a player who has proudly worn Morocco's colours since 2006, Rabbah's journey has seen both high honours and hard omissions. At the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, she was selected at 36 -- the oldest player in the squad -- but remained on the bench throughout the team's historic run to the final and qualification for a maiden FIFA Women's World Cup. A year later, her name was absent from the final squad list for the global showpiece in Australia and New Zealand.

But Rabbah didn't retreat, but stayed prepared. Her return to the starting lineup in 2024 is not a gesture of sentiment but a reward for enduring form and unwavering fitness.

"I did my best as the oldest player in the team," she added. "I thank my colleagues, my family who support me a lot, and the coach who always trusts me."

Her performance didn't go unnoticed by Morocco's head coach Jorge Vildah, who hailed her presence and experience, saying, "Aziza is a very good and experienced player. She brings a lot to the team, and we thank her for that. I'm happy for her."

Inspiring Victory, Leadership, and Legacy

Though Senegal proved physically tough and tactically disciplined, Morocco fought smart, with Rabbah acting as the defensive fulcrum. Her positioning, leadership, and reading of the game allowed the Atlas Lionesses to contain threats and play with control under pressure.

"We came with so much determination. We wanted to stay in this city. Three points are not easy. We had three tough games, but thanks to the efforts of my teammates and the coach's instructions, we won. Thanks to God we were gifted," she said.

True to character, Rabbah was quick to shift the spotlight from herself to her teammates. Even in assessing Morocco's missed scoring opportunities, her focus remained on the collective outcome.

"We missed several chances, yes, but when we scored, we kept pushing. This is football -- sometimes you miss, sometimes you score. The most important thing is we got the three points, and we're leading the group with heads held high."

A Decorated Career That Still Shines

Born in Rabat, Rabbah began her career at FC Berrechid, where she won the North African Championship, several domestic league titles, and the 2008 Throne Cup. She would go on to sign for AS FAR FC, a club with which she has cemented her legend.

With the Rabat-based giants, Rabbah has won 11 Moroccan Women's Championships between 2013 and 2024, along with 11 Moroccan Throne Cups. On the continental stage, she helped AS FAR to a historic CAF Women's Champions League title in 2022, in addition to two third-place finishes in 2021 and 2023. She also lifted the UNAF Women's Champions League trophy twice, in 2021 and 2024.

Individually, she was named Best Player of the Moroccan Championship in 2014 and was included in the CAF Women's Champions League Team of the Tournament in 2022.

On the international front, she has been a dependable fixture for Morocco since 2006, representing the country in qualifying campaigns for multiple Africa Cup of Nations, World Cups, and Olympic Games. Her longevity at the highest level is a reflection of not only talent but discipline and professionalism.

A Symbol of Endurance and Grace

In a sport where youth often dominates headlines, Aziza Rabbah remains a beacon of enduring class. Her influence goes beyond minutes played or trophies lifted. She has outlasted eras, mentored generations, and continues to contribute at the highest level not by reputation, but by performance.

As Morocco eyes a deep run in this year's WAFCON, the Atlas Lionesses will take confidence in knowing that at the heart of their defence stands a player whose career is built on resilience, quiet excellence, and unswerving commitment.

"It meant a lot to me," she said of her latest accolade. "Especially at this stage of my career."

And for Morocco's historic WAFCON crown quest, her presence means even more.