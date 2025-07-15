Africa: All of Africa Today - July 15, 2025

Cameroon President Paul Biya, 92, Announces Re-election Bid

President Paul Biya announced his candidacy for the presidential election. The announcement, made on social media, came amid ongoing concerns about his age and health. Biya, who has ruled since 1982 after Ahmadou Ahidjo's resignation, removed term limits in 2008 and won the 2018 election despite opposition claims of electoral irregularities. Members of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) and other supporters have publicly called for Biya to seek another term since last year. However, two former allies, Issa Tchiroma Bakary and Bello Bouba Maïgari, have quit the ruling coalition and announced their own plans to run in the election. Opposition parties and some civil society groups argue that Biya's long rule has stifled economic and democratic development. The opposition remains deeply divided, however, and is struggling to unite behind a single candidate. Candidates have until 21 July to declare their intention to run.

WHO Urges Immediate Rollout of Twice-Yearly HIV Injection Lenacapavir

A breakthrough HIV drug that only requires two injections per year to provide near-total protection against the virus and AIDS should be made available at pharmacies, clinics, and online consultations "immediately." The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for the immediate rollout of lenacapavir (LEN), a twice-yearly injectable drug that offers near-total protection against HIV. Lenacapavir injectable - or LEN - is an effective, long-acting antiretroviral alternative to oral pills and other shorter-acting therapies. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that "While an HIV vaccine remains elusive, lenacapavir is the next best thing: a long-acting antiretroviral shown in trials to prevent almost all HIV infections among those at risk." The WHO estimates that 1.3 million people contracted HIV in 2024; those most impacted included sex workers, men who had sex with men, transgender people, drug users, and people in prison.

Lesotho MP Charged After Accusing King of Handing Country to South Africa

Lesotho opposition MP Dr Tshepo Lipholo faced criminal charges after accusing the country's monarch and government of handing over Lesotho to South Africa and declaring himself the chief ruler of the nation. He also claimed large parts of South Africa, including the Free State and parts of the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, should be returned to Lesotho. The state accused him of inciting violence and undermining the monarchy through remarks made between April and June 2025 on social media and in interviews. The people of Lesotho, called Basotho, lived in these areas until the 19th Century, when they were seized by Afrikaners - white South Africans. Many still live there, especially in the Free State.

Nigeria Declares Public Holiday to Honour Late Former President Buhari

Nigeria declared Tuesday a public holiday to honour former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died aged 82 in a London clinic after years of ill health. The government urged citizens to reflect on his life and leadership. Buhari's body was expected to arrive in Katsina by noon and be buried in his hometown of Daura by 2pm, in accordance with Islamic customs. Despite his status, he would not receive a state funeral. Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum, with former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Ibrahim Babangida praising his patriotism and modesty. President Bola Tinubu announced a seven-day national mourning period and ordered flags to fly at half-mast.

Dozens Killed as Violence Escalates in Sudan's West and North Kordofan

Dozens of civilians were killed or injured in a surge of violence across West and North Kordofan, Sudan, as fighting intensified between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The SAF reportedly dropped barrel bombs on El Fula, killing and wounding civilians, including children and market workers. In Shaq El Noum, the RSF was accused of a brutal attack that left 11 civilians dead and 31 injured. Last week, an SAF airstrike on shelters for displaced people in Abu Zabad killed eight, including children, and wounded six. Rockets also hit schools being used as shelters, prompting local committees to condemn the repeated targeting of civilians as a war crime. In North Kordofan, both SAF and RSF claimed control over Umm Samima near El Obeid, though neither claim could be independently verified.