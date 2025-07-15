Nigeria: Security Agencies Deploy Thousands of Personnel for Buhari's Burial

The Katsina State Police Command says it has made extensive security arrangements in collaboration with sister agencies

Thousands of security personnel, including from the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have been deployed across Katsina State ahead of former President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s burial.

The measures aim to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free ceremony for the late Nigerian leader.

The Katsina State Police Command said it has made extensive security arrangements in collaboration with the other agencies, led by the AIG Zone 14 Katsina. The deployments cover Daura, the late President Buhari’s hometown, and other strategic locations across the state.

In a statement, the police command’s spokesperson, Abubakar Sadiq, expressed condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, the late president’s family, friends, and the entire nation. The police acknowledged Mr Buhari’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s development.

Similarly, the NSCDC said it deployed 2,807 officers for the funeral. The state’s Commandant, Aminu Datti, said the NSCDC Commandant-General, Abubakar Audi, ordered robust security measures before, during, and after the burial.

Mr Datti said the officers have been strategically positioned in key areas such as Daura, the Umar Musa Yar’adua International Airport in Katsina, the palaces of the emirs of Katsina and Daura, and other sensitive locations.