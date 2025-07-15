Nigeria: Dignitaries Arrive Daura for Buhari's Burial

Bashir Ahmad/Premium Times
Former President Muhammadu Buhari.
15 July 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The federal and Katsina state governments had earlier declared Tuesday as a public holiday to enable Nigerians mourn the former president

Serving and former political office holders, top traditional rulers and other dignitaries are trooplng into Daura in Katsina State for the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari who died on Sunday in London.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Buhari will be buried today at his residence in the ancient city of Daura after the funeral prayers at the emir’s palace by 2 p.m.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter who was in Katsina and Daura reported that the dignitaries have continued to swam into the city to pay their last respect.

On Monday, Governor Dikko Radda led a state government team and top security officials, including the police commissioner, 17 brigade commander and state director of SSS to monitor preparations for the burial.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that extended family members were receiving condolences at the GRA residence of the late president. Tents have been set up in the spacious residence to accommodate mourners.

Dignitaries at the residence were received by Mr Radda, Buhari’s nephews Fatuhu Muhammad and Musa Haro as well as former aviation minister Hadi Sirika and Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari’s spokesperson.

The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk, also received some of the dignitaries at his palace on Monday.

Some of the dignitaries that were in Daura on Monday included Aminu Masari, former Katsina State governor; Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna State governor; Ibikunle Amosun, former Ogun State governor; Isa Pantami, former communication minister; Sultan of Sokoto Sa’adu Abubakar, and the Emir of Kazaure, Ahmad Dangiwa.

The federal and Katsina state governments had earlier declared Tuesday as a public holiday to enable Nigerians mourn the former president who died at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness.

 

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.