Nigeria: Atiku, Osibanjo, Amaechi, Tambuwal, Others Arrive Daura for Buhari's Burial

A high-profile delegation of Nigerian political figures and dignitaries has begun arriving in Daura, the hometown of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, as preparations for his final burial rites get underway.
The ancient town of Daura has witnessed a surge in human and vehicular traffic as citizens, political associates, government officials, and traditional leaders converge to pay their last respects to the former military Head of State and two-term civilian President.
Among the early arrivals are several former state governors, ministers, and senior political figures, including:
Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria
Yemi Osibanjo, Former Vice President of Nigeria
Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation and former Governor of Rivers State
Aminu Bello Masari, former Governor of Katsina State
Aminu Tambuwal, former Governor of Sokoto State
Ahmad Lawan, former Senate President
Ali Isa Pantami, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy
Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Ogun State
Ali Modu Sheriff, former Governor of Borno State and one-time PDP National Chairman
Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State
Aliyu Wamakko, former Governor of Sokoto State
Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and former Minister of Solid Minerals
Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor of Plateau State and former Minister of Women Affairs
Security presence has been heightened in and around Daura, with traffic diversions and crowd control measures put in place to ensure smooth movement as thousands throng the area to mourn the passing of one of Nigeria's most prominent leaders.
The funeral proceedings are expected to attract even more dignitaries, religious leaders, and traditional rulers in the coming hours and days.