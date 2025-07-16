Nigeria: Former President Buhari's Remains Laid to Rest

The former president’s remains, wrapped in Nigeria’s flag, were carried into the vicinity by top military officers.

The remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari have been laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

Mr Buhari was lowered into the grave by Vice President Kashim Shettima and others at about 5:50 p.m.

The former president’s body, accompanied by his successor, President Bola Tinubu, and other elites, arrived at his residence around 4:33 p.m.

After the Islamic prayer was observed at the helipad where the chopper landed, Mr Tinubu led a team of mourners to the graveside.

The former president’s remains, wrapped in Nigeria’s flag, were carried into the vicinity by top military officers.

Mr Buhari died Sunday evening after a prolonged illness. He died at 82 at the famous The London Clinic.

His body was accompanied back home by family members and other dignitaries, including Mr Shettima.

Mr Buhari’s remains arrived at the Katsina airport from London around 2:00 p.m. From there, his remains were taken to Daura, his hometown.

Before he was buried, the former president was honoured with gun salutes.