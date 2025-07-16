Nigeria: Buhari Finally Laid to Rest

15 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has been laid to rest at his Daura residence in Katsina State.

President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima joined thousands of sympathisers to lay the remains of late President to rest.

They were joined by the Chadian President, Muhammed Debby, and his counterpart from Guinea Bissau, Umaru Sasseko, as well as Prime Minister of Niger Republic, Ali Muhammane.

In attendance also were the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, serving and former governors, former and serving Ministers among many other top dignitaries.

The funeral prayer which was observed at the helipad area of the former President's hometown was led by the Chief Imam of Daura, Sheikh Salisu Rabiu.

The body arrived Katsina at about 2pm and was transported by road around 3:40pm.

Buhari's gun salute was fired at exactly 5:32pm to 5:35 and was laid to rest around 6:pm.

Former President Buhari passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in a London hospital.

