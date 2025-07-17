Africa: Wafcon 2024 Golden Boot Race Heats Up - Chebbak and Ndiaye Neck-and-Neck After Group Stage

17 July 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

As the group stage of the CAF TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 concludes, the race for the Golden Boot is intensifying.

Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak and Senegal's Nguenar Ndiaye lead the scoring chart with four goals apiece, setting the stage for a thrilling battle for top scorer honors as the tournament heads into the knockout rounds.

Chebbak, the Atlas Lionesses' captain and Golden Boot winner in the 2022 edition, struck four times in just two games -- including a hat-trick against the Democratic Republic of Congo (4-2) -- reaffirming her status as a vital offensive leader for Morocco.

Matching her stride for stride is Ndiaye, whose clinical consistency has been key for Senegal. The striker bagged braces in both the 3-2 loss to Zambia and the emphatic 4-0 victory over DR Congo, showing a sharp eye for goal in high-stakes encounters.

Close on their heels are Zambia's dynamic duo -- Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji -- who have tallied three goals each. Banda kicked off her campaign with the tournament's fastest goal, scoring just 58 seconds into the opener against Morocco. She added another in the 3-2 win over Senegal. Kundananji, meanwhile, has found the net in every group match, proving to be a constant threat in the box.

The Zambian pair have spearheaded the Copper Queens' attack with explosive pace and relentless pressure, positioning themselves as serious contenders should their team advance deeper into the tournament.

Lurking just behind the leaders are a group of underrated sharpshooters: Senegal's Mama Diop, Nigeria's Chinwendu Ihezuo, Ghana's Alice Kusi, and Morocco's Yasmine Mrabet -- each with two goals. Diop offers the instincts of a classic poacher, while Ihezuo has dazzled with her technical finesse.

Kusi and Mrabet have quietly delivered key goals and could still shake up the leaderboard if their nations progress.

With the unpredictability that defines WAFCON, the Golden Boot race promises more twists -- and one big performance in the quarterfinals could change everything.

Top Scorers After Group Stage:

  • Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco) - 4 goals
  • Nguenar Ndiaye (Senegal) - 4 goals
  • Barbra Banda (Zambia) - 3 goals
  • Racheal Kundananji (Zambia) - 3 goals
  • Mama Diop (Senegal) - 2 goals
  • Chinwendu Ihezuo (Nigeria) - 2 goals
  • Alice Kusi (Ghana) - 2 goals
  • Yasmine Mrabet (Morocco) - 2 goals

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.