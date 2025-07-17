Liberia: The Need for Political Maturity in Liberia - Stop the Political Hooliganism: a Call for Change

Liberia, a nation marred by decades of political unrest, civil war, and institutional failures, stands at a critical juncture in its history.

Political rhetoric among its leaders often echoes the frustrations of a deeply divided populace, with phrases such as "when I had state power, you did this and that, and now that you are in power, I will do the same thing you did to me," symbolizing the immature and cyclical nature of political discourse.

This kind of political behavior hinders progress and perpetuates instability.

Within Liberia's broad political spectrum, there is an urgent need for well-meaning citizens, especially the younger generation, to advocate for a new paradigm characterized by political maturity, dialogue, and a genuine focus on the people's interests.

The phrase "barking little puppies" metaphorically captures the essence of unsophisticated political actors who engage in retaliatory measures rather than forward-thinking governance.

These individuals exhibit a glaring lack of understanding regarding the consequences of their actions, showcasing a style rooted in vengeance rather than collaboration.

Such political immaturity is detrimental to the quest for nation-building and complicates an already fragile national discourse.

Instead of striving for growth and progress, these individuals often resort to the tired narratives of revenge and grievances, captivating their audience's attention with past grievances rather than proposing constructive solutions for the future.

This cycle of political retribution, reminiscent of past conflicts where over 200,000 lives were lost and thousands were displaced, poses a significant threat to the very fabric of Liberian society.

It is imperative to recognize that the scars from these events are deep, and the hunger for power exhibited by specific political figures only exacerbates the trauma experienced by the populace.

Political leaders who leverage their past grievances as justification for questionable actions are not committed to genuine democratic principles but instead are perpetuating a system that has previously led to chaos and destruction.

To move beyond this detrimental cycle, Liberia requires a new vision for governance, primarily driven by the younger generation of leaders who prioritize the well-being of the citizens over self-serving political ambitions.

Political maturity is not merely the absence of personal vendettas.

It encompasses understanding the complexities of governance, recognizing the importance of dialogue, fostering cooperative political environments, and ultimately serving the people's fundamental interests.

The absence of political maturity has profound implications for Liberia's political landscape.

It breeds a culture of distrust, where previously held alliances dissolve under the weight of historical grudges.

The constant cycle of retribution creates a governance environment characterized not by collaboration but by division.

This is further complicated by the proliferation of self-proclaimed political, social, and economic saviors of the downtrodden who claim to have the solution to Liberia's myriad problems, often without any substantial qualifications or genuine affection for the populace they purport to represent.

Today's young Liberians must displace the outdated mentalities rooted in vengeance and outdated slogans calling them freedom songs (slogans) with a framework that values dialogue, negotiation, and compromise.

One of the essential components of political maturity is listening, communication, comprehension, and understanding that every voice holds value and that collective input can lead to holistic and inclusive policymaking and good governance.

The antidote to the 'barking little puppies' mentality is cultivating a political culture where dialogue thrives, leading to concrete policy proposals designed to uplift the citizens.

Moreover, the importance of education and informed citizenship can not be overemphasized in this context.

Fostering an environment of continuous learning and engagement is necessary to ensure that the younger generation does not replicate the mistakes of their predecessors.

A politically conscious populace knowledgeable about its rights and responsibilities is less susceptible to manipulation by opportunistic, self-styled, self-seeking, and corrupt leaders.

Programs designed to promote civic education and political engagement should be prioritized.

These should encourage young people's participation in upcoming elections, national dialogues, and positive grassroots movements that address pressing national issues for the common good.

Engaging in a broader conversation about political integrity in Liberia is also essential.

The refrain "Say No to anything that undermines national security " should resonate as a rejection of corrupt practices and an affirmation of a collective commitment to ethical governance, national security, and accountability.

Enabling structures that promote transparency can help mitigate corruption and increase public trust in governmental institutions.

When citizens feel secure in the integrity of their leaders, it fosters an environment where dialogue and constructive criticism can coexist, paving the way for a new political discourse.

Involving young leaders in the national dialogue also means creating mechanisms that allow their voices to be heard within traditional political structures.

Political parties must extend their platforms to genuinely include the perspectives and ideas of younger members.

Such inclusivity fosters innovative solutions to longstanding problems and encourages emerging leaders to contribute meaningfully to the political discourse, rather than copying their predecessors' failed strategies of vengeance.

Liberia must also confront the historical context of its grievances and the complex legacies left by previous leaders.

Acknowledging the past and committing to change can facilitate healing within a nation bruised by political violence.

Educating young people about the nation's good and struggling sides, remembrance, and dialogue can be powerful tools for fostering understanding and reconciliation.

Recognizing the importance of peace and unity can steer political discourse away from harmful cycles and toward a collaborative, forward-looking approach.

Ultimately, the vision for Liberia's future hinges on the people's understanding of their power and responsibility through a peaceful discourse, not violence or unnecessary protests that have no national meaning.

Leaders can not compel political maturity; the populace must demand and nurture it through peaceful discussions.

The fight against ignorance in politics is ongoing, but it starts with a commitment to embracing a culture of respect, cooperation, and shared ambition.

The young people must transcend the narratives of vengeance and instead lead with dialogue, bringing forth innovative policies that align with the interests of all Liberians.

Liberia's political landscape finds itself at a critical crossroads.

The younger generation must foster political maturity to end the cycles of political immaturity and vengeance.

By prioritizing dialogue, education, and the promotion of ethical governance practices, Liberia can transform its political discourse from one centered on revenge to one centered on the collective well-being of its citizens.

The lessons of the past must not be forgotten but rather serve as a foundation for a new political paradigm.

Only then can Liberia truly embark on a journey of national healing and progress, ensuring that its future is defined by cooperation and hope rather than cycles of retribution.