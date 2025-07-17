Liberia: Linsu and Others Denounce Planned Stand Protest, Warn Against Instability

Monrovia — More than six prominent Liberian organizations have distanced themselves from the "Enough is Enough" demonstration scheduled to be held today, Thursday, citing grave concerns for national security and stability.

The groups emphasized the government's constitutional duty to guarantee citizen safety, underscoring a deep-seated apprehension that past protests have consistently failed to yield positive outcomes.

They drew a stark parallel to the devastating 1979 Rice Demonstration, which spiraled into widespread destruction, ignited a brutal civil war that claimed over 250,000 lives, and whose scars, they argue, continue to plague the nation.

"From leader to leader, we have not recovered from these wounds; this must be discouraged," a joint statement read. "No Justification for Protest Against Boakai," Groups Assert.

The YOUTH IN ACTION FOR GOOD WILL, WOMAN EMPOWERMENT FOR BETTER TOMORROW, INTER COUNCIL PEACE RECONCILIATION, And TOUCH ONE TOUCH ALL, have asserted that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration has done "nothing wrong to demonstrate against."

While acknowledging existing challenges, they stressed that these issues "can be taken care of, especially at a time Liberia is gaining its rightful role among the Comity of Nations with a Non-Permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council - indeed, it is good news for our country."

According to the group, "President Boakai is not the problem." They directed their anger at those in "constant habit of misinforming the Liberian people and the International Community," accusing them of spreading "negative propaganda" reminiscent of the rhetoric that contributed to the deaths of late Presidents William R. Tolbert and Samuel K. Doe, and the exile of former President Charles Taylor.

"If the 1979 protest did not help and all of these which has happened, we don't need any more heroes to liberate us," they declared, adding that "Peace and Reconciliation are the way out." The groups sternly warned against "unpatriotic" acts that could "undermine the progress of our Country," urging Liberians to "stop being FOOLISH!"

The organizations further lauded President Boakai's efforts since taking office, particularly highlighting his commitment to undertaking projects initiated by his predecessors - a move they believe demonstrates a rare spirit of reconciliation. Notably, they pointed to the "highly commendable" initiative of burying the two late Presidents, symbolizing a crucial step towards healing national divisions.

Mr. Abel Zeayou, Chairman of Youth in Action for Good Will, expressed strong disapproval of opposition elements making "derogatory statements against the Government."

He urged a shift towards national unity, stating, "It is about time we put our Country first. Everybody should speak of the progress our Country is making." Zeayou emphasized that "a good politician always promotes their Country."

Madam Alice Jewto, Chairlady of Woman Empowerment for Better Tomorrow, affirmed women's support for President Boakai, stating, "women gave power to President Boakai so if he does wrong, we will say it." However, she quickly added, "he's doing well with roads throughout the Country, and renovating our Markets, especially getting more women involved in his Government which is highly commendable."

The organizations collectively called upon "all detractors to set their differences aside and work with the Boakai-led Government." They also extended congratulations to the Minister of Justice for "keeping Peace and Security within our Country."

The meeting, which underscored this unified message, was hosted by Cross Citizens of Margibi County, bringing together Elders, Youth Groups, Women Groups, and various County Leaders.