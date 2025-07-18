Liberia: July 17 Protest Leaders Demand Boakai or Koung Receive Petition, Slam Speaker Koon As 'Corrupt Regime Loyalist'

Organizers of the July 17 "Enough is Enough" protest have issued a firm demand: President Joseph Nyuma Boakai or Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung must personally receive their petition, or no deal.

Mulbah K. Morlu, the lead organizer of the protest, said no other representative from the Liberian Legislature would be accepted, particularly not House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, whom he labeled as "corrupt" and a "regime speaker."

"Richard Koon is very corrupt. He is a regime speaker and reckless to receive our petition," Morlu said. "If Jeremiah Koung or the President cannot come to receive the plights of the people, Koon or any other member of the legislature cannot receive it."

Protest Demands Rooted in Grievances of Corruption, Poverty, and Poor Services

The protest, organized by the Solidarity Trust for a New Day (STAND) and backed by the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) Youth League, student groups, and motorcyclists, brought together hundreds of Liberians demanding urgent government action on corruption, unemployment, poor infrastructure, and a rising cost of living.

The protest took place peacefully in Monrovia, with demonstrators carrying banners calling for accountability and better governance.

Morlu: "Boakai Must Receive It, or No One Will"

Before the formal reading of the petition, Morlu told journalists that accepting any intermediary or lower-level official to receive the protesters' demands would be seen as a sign of disrespect.

"If President Boakai cannot come, we will only accept a reputable, high-ranking official from his office. Anything short of that, we will return home, re-strategize, and come back even stronger," he warned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CDC Youth and Women's Leagues Echo Tough Stance

Emmanuel Mulbah Johnson, Chairman of the CDC Youth League, echoed Morlu's demand, saying that compromising on who receives the petition would undermine the seriousness of the message.

Meanwhile, the CDC Women's League issued a blunt message to the president:

"If you can't lead, you must leave," they declared.

Tensions Rise as Protesters Await Response from the Executive

As of press time, it remained unclear whether President Boakai or Vice President Koung would respond to the call for personal engagement. The protesters, however, remain defiant and determined to escalate if their demands are not acknowledged at the highest level.

"The people are tired of suffering while officials enrich themselves," said one protester. "This is not just a demonstration -- it's a warning."