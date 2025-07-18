Monrovia — Normal business activities across parts of Monrovia were paralyzed on Thursday, July 17, as thousands of Liberians gathered in a massive, peaceful protest demanding accountability and reform from the administration of President Joseph Boakai.

The march, organized under the banner "Enough is Enough," drew a diverse crowd that included students, health workers, teachers, market vendors, motorcyclists, and ordinary citizens frustrated by what they described as worsening governance and deepening economic hardship.

Led by the Solidarity Trust for a New Day (STAND) and the "We The People" movement, the protest was spearheaded by the former Congress of Democratic Change (CDC) Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu and other prominent civic actors.

Protesters converged from different parts of the country, marching through key areas of the capital, Monrovia, to present a petition of grievances and demands to the government. Chief among those demands was a call for either President Boakai or Vice President Jeremiah Koung to personally receive the petition. Neither of the two top leaders showed up.

Instead, Representative Gizzie K. Kollince and Senator Momo Cyrus -- designated by House Speaker Richard Koon and Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence respectively -- were sent to receive the document. But the crowd, visibly agitated, rejected both envoys, citing what they described as a serious lack of credibility and moral authority on the part of Speaker Koon, whom they accused of defying the Supreme Court and being entangled in bribery allegations.

The absence of President Boakai or his Vice President was interpreted by protest leaders as a deliberate act of disrespect to the thousands of citizens who stood peacefully in the rain waiting to be heard.

Addressing the crowd at the climax of the march, lead organizer Morlu issued a strong post-petition statement, warning the President that continued silence would not go unchallenged. He described the decision to delegate the petition reception to tainted officials as "a direct insult to the Liberian people," declaring that if there is no formal acknowledgment or response within fourteen days, protesters will return in even greater numbers and with more assertive demands.

"If the President was genuinely unable to attend, the Vice President -- though himself not without controversy -- could have been a more acceptable delegate, if only for the fact that he was duly elected. But selecting someone under legal and ethical clouds was a deliberate act of disrespect. We are hereby giving President Boakai fourteen days to publicly acknowledge and begin acting on the 'We The People' petition. Should he fail to do so, we will return with a second wave of protest -- bigger, louder, tougher, and entirely uncompromising," Morlu warned.

In his concluding remarks, Morlu underscored the historic nature of the demonstration, calling it the largest peaceful civil society protest in Liberia's recent memory.

He said the unity, order, and purpose of the protest sent a powerful message not just to the government but to the international community that Liberians are no longer willing to remain silent amid hardship and corruption. "What happened today was historic. The people of Liberia will never be ignored," he declared.

The petition presented by the protesters was far-reaching, laying out a series of comprehensive demands. Among the demands was a call for the immediate prosecution of senior government officials accused of corruption, including Mamaka Bility, who serves as Minister of State without Portfolio and is linked to irregular involvement in the controversial Putu Iron Ore concession and procurement irregularities.

Others cited included Sylvester Grigsby, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, accused of financial mismanagement and unauthorized spending, Mo Ali, Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, who protesters say inflated project costs, and Roland Giddings, the Public Works Minister, blamed for awarding major road contracts with little or no execution.

Protesters further demanded independent audits of all major government agencies and concession agreements signed within the past two years. They called for the dismissal and prosecution of Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, accusing him of presiding over a regime of brutality, unlawful detentions, and suppression of peaceful citizens.

They referenced specific cases, including the death of Amanda Nebo, the incident involving Morris Gomo, and the killings during the Kinjor massacre in Grand Cape Mount County on February 29, 2024. According to the petitioners, these events were not only avoidable but emblematic of a broader pattern of impunity within the country's security forces.

Also among the demands were calls for full public disclosure of national contracts and concession agreements, enforcement of tenure laws to protect civil servants from political witch-hunts, and restoration of constitutionally guaranteed freedoms.

Protesters emphasized the need for urgent economic measures to address youth unemployment, low wages, and the lack of access to education and healthcare. They demanded that wages for civil servants be increased, public hospitals be equipped with adequate supplies and personnel, and that schools receive proper funding and oversight.

One key point raised was the marginalization of informal workers, such as "keh-keh" and "pen-pen" riders, who the petitioners said have faced unconstitutional restrictions on their livelihoods.

Another controversial issue raised in the petition was the removal of former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. Protesters demanded an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his ousting, citing judicial interference and executive overreach. They argued that the situation represents an erosion of legislative independence and judicial neutrality, both of which are essential pillars of democracy.

While the protest ended peacefully, the tone of the warning issued by STAND and its allies signals a potential escalation. Morlu emphasized that the people's patience has run out and that any further silence from the Boakai administration would be interpreted as contempt for the citizens' constitutional rights.

He noted that Liberians have reached a breaking point as they contend with surging prices, poor public services, increasing joblessness, and what many view as a government out of touch with the struggles of ordinary people.

So far, the office of President Boakai has not issued a statement in response to the petition. Vice President Koung has also remained silent, and there has been no comment from Speaker Koon or Senator Cyrus following the rejection of their roles as petition recipients. As the fourteen-day ultimatum ticks down, tension continues to build.