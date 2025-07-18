Liberia: Pres. Boakai Must Not Ignore the People - Government and Protesters Must Seek Common Ground

editorial

ON JULY 17, the streets of Monrovia pulsed with a powerful expression of civic frustration. Thousands of Liberians, driven by mounting hardship and disillusionment, peacefully marched under the banner "Enough is Enough." The protest, organized by the Solidarity Trust for a New Day (STAND) and backed by groups including the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) Youth League and student activists, marked one of the first large-scale public challenges to the Boakai administration.

BUT MORE importantly, it served as a defining moment in the country's democratic evolution -- one that demands serious introspection and responsible action from both the government and the protesters.

THIS WAS not just a routine protest. It was a deeply symbolic plea from a people who believe they have been left behind, despite political promises of transformation. Their message was as direct as it was urgent, including the cost of living is unbearable, public services are failing, and the government is out of touch.

AND AT the center of their demands was a singular request -- President Joseph Boakai or Vice President Jeremiah Koung must personally receive their petition. Anything less, they argued, would be an insult to their struggle.

BUT WHILE the symbolism of such a demand is potent, it has also proven to be a flashpoint. Liberia now faces a choice between deepening division or embracing dialogue. To move forward, both sides must be willing to find common ground.

THE CONSTITUTION supports the right to protest, but it also requires leadership that listens and citizens that respect process. Neither the government nor the people benefit from a deadlock.

IT BEARS repeating that the July 17 protest was not an act of rebellion. It was a constitutional expression of public frustration. Article 17 of the Liberian Constitution guarantees the right of citizens to freely assemble and petition their government for redress.

THE PROTESTERS exercised that right with discipline, unity, and clarity of purpose. They were not looters. They were not agitators. They were ordinary Liberians "tired of surviving on hope" while facing hunger, joblessness, and an economy that increasingly excludes them.

STILL, rights must be practiced with responsibility. Protest leaders have every right to present their demands forcefully. But demanding that only the President or Vice President personally receive a petition -- while refusing all other designees -- is problematic. The Constitution provides the right to petition, but it does not grant the authority to dictate government protocol. A nation governed by democratic norms must value process as much as protest.

IF THE goal is to be heard and have change implemented, then constructive engagement is essential. Protest is a powerful tool, but it should be a doorway to dialogue -- not a wall that blocks it.

AT THE heart of this unfolding situation lies a pivotal test for President Boakai. He campaigned on a platform of moral clarity, experience, and reform. His message to voters was one of national rescue and responsible governance. But today, many Liberians feel that promise is fading under the weight of unmet expectations.

THE FAILURE of the administration to immediately designate a senior, credible official to receive the July 17 petition cast a shadow over Boakai's public image. To many, it felt like a brush-off -- a signal that the highest office in the land had neither the time nor the respect to hear directly from the people in their moment of collective frustration.

PRES. BOAKAI does not need to attend every protest. But his administration must demonstrate a willingness to engage with citizens on issues that affect their daily lives. Ignoring them -- or sending low-level, politically tainted figures -- only reinforces the perception that nothing has changed since previous administrations. That is a dangerous image for a president elected on the platform of renewal.

TO RESTORE public confidence, the President must chart a new path -- one rooted in responsiveness, humility, and accessibility. The message should be clear: the government hears you, sees you, and is prepared to act.

WHILE THE government must own its share of responsibility, protest organizers also carry a civic duty. The passion and clarity of the July 17 protest were commendable. But civic engagement must be matched with civic responsibility. Leadership is not just about making noise -- it's about forging paths to solutions.

BY REFUSING to allow any official other than the President or Vice President to receive the petition, STAND and its allies have placed themselves in a rigid, potentially unsustainable position. Their grievances are valid. Their outrage is justified. But no sustainable movement can thrive on non-negotiable terms. The endgame must be change -- not confrontation for confrontation's sake.

THE PEOPLE'S demands -- jobs, lower prices, better governance, and respect for the Constitution -- are too important to be held hostage by symbolism. What matters most is not who accepts the petition, but whether its content is taken seriously, whether there will be reform, and whether there will be action.

PERHAPS THE most haunting aspect of the protest was the raw language of the placards. Slogans like "The generator eats more than us," and "Boakai must hear us now," point to a deep, emotional chasm between Liberia's governing class and its struggling citizens.

THESE ARE not empty catchphrases. They are born from lived reality -- where government officials enjoy air-conditioned offices, fueled by public funds, while ordinary Liberians can barely keep the lights on at home.

THIS DISCONNECT, if left unaddressed, will continue to fester. The government must take these expressions seriously --not as political attacks, but as reflections of systemic inequality and neglect. Citizens are not asking for miracles. They are asking for fairness, opportunity, and respect.

IN A region where protests often spiral into violence, the Liberia National Police deserve public recognition. Their handling of the July 17 protest was disciplined and professional. They did not provoke. They did not escalate. They maintained order while allowing the people to exercise their rights.

THIS CONDUCT is not only commendable -- it is vital. A democracy cannot function if law enforcement is seen as an enemy of civic expression.

THEIR RESTRAINT helped ensure that the focus remained on the message of the protest, rather than on the misconduct of authorities. Other institutions would do well to follow this example of maturity and respect for democratic norms.

LIBERIA HAS reached another inflection point. The demands of the people and the duties of the state are now in tension -- but they do not have to be in conflict. What the country needs right now is leadership that bridges, not leadership that divides.