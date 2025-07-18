Liberia: Full Text of the Petition Statement Presented to the Government of Liberia By Protesters On July 17, 2025

document

(AS PRESENTED)

Theme: ENOUGH IS ENOUGH - WE WANT A NEW LIBERIA

To:

His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.

President of the Republic of Liberia

Executive Mansion, Capitol Hill, Monrovia

Cc:

The Legislature of the Republic of Liberia

The Judiciary

The International Community and Diplomatic Missions

Civil Society and Human Rights Organizations

Date: July 17, 2025

WE, THE SUFFERING MASSES OF LIBERIA, PETITION OUR GOVERNMENT

On this historic day, July 17, 2025, we, the people of Liberia--students, market women, pehn-pehn riders, keh-keh operators, health workers, teachers, soldiers' wives, rock-crushers, rubber tappers, charcoal sellers, civil servants, and everyday hustlers--rise as one voice. We stand united, not in violence, but in peaceful defiance of the injustice, hardship, and betrayal that have plagued our nation. We rise because our backs are against the wall.

Our country is broken. Our future is in jeopardy. And our patience has run out.

Whereas, the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia solemnly entrusts the President--H.E. Joseph N. Boakai, inaugurated on January 22, 2024--with the sacred obligation to defend the Constitution, uphold the rule of law, and ensure public accountability--duties that are the very pillars of peace, justice, and democratic governance. Yet, this sacred duty has been willfully neglected. President Boakai has violated the spirit and letter of his oath by enabling unchecked corruption, shielding wrongdoers, and dismantling the system of checks and balances meant to guard against dictatorship.

Today, under his leadership, Liberia is sinking deeper into crisis--marked by worsening poverty, rising inequality, rampant lawlessness, and the erosion of public trust. The suffering of the people has reached unbearable levels. The nation is bleeding. And the storm clouds of unrest grow darker each day.

We can no longer remain silent while our rights are trampled, our future stolen, and our democracy dismantled before our eyes.

Therefore, we, the sufferings citizens of the republic, issue this petition with urgency and resolve, demanding immediate action on the following critical national concerns:

Whereas, since taking the oath of office, President Joseph N. Boakai has failed to demonstrate genuine commitment to the fight against corruption. His refusal to prosecute corrupt officials--while personally indulging in extravagant chartered flights and a fleet of luxury Lexus vehicles--has sent a dangerous signal to those in power. By choosing personal comfort over national sacrifice amid a collapsing economy, the President has not only failed to lead by example but has also actively enabled a system where corruption flourishes unchecked. This pattern of aiding and abetting fiscal looting among the governing elite has created an environment of impunity, where public officials enrich themselves at the expense of the suffering masses--without accountability, without fear, and without shame.

I. BAD GOVERNANCE & NO RULE OF LAW

Whereas, Mamaka Bility, a key figure in the administration, is centrally implicated in the Putu Iron Ore concession scandal, where she is alleged to have exerted undue pressure to approve a US $2 billion deal with Pioneer Group LLC, bypassing the legal role of the National Investment Commission and raising serious governance concerns. Her prior involvement in the controversial "Yellow Machine" procurement scandal further reflects a troubling pattern of unofficial influence over major public deals, reinforcing the culture of impunity and backdoor governance at the expense of transparency and public trust;

Whereas, Sylvester M. Grigsby, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, has been implicated in serious financial misconduct as revealed in audit reports by the General Auditing Commission (GAC), which expose widespread financial mismanagement, payroll fraud, and multiple violations of public finance laws at the Ministry of State under his leadership. These include unauthorized expenditures totaling approximately US $3.5 million beyond the approved budget, thousands of unverified salary payments exceeding US $7.9 million, failure to remit lawful tax and social security contributions, recruitment of ghost employees, and a complete absence of basic human resource controls--all occurring during his tenure beginning January 2024;

WHEREAS Mo Ali, Managing Director of LWSC, has defied legislative orders, inflated project costs, and is accused of misdirecting funds to influence political processes;

WHEREAS Roland Giddings, Minister of Public Works, awarded over US$22 million in road contracts to firms that failed to improve roads, suggesting mismanagement or collusion;

WHEREAS Patrick Honnah, Commissioner of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), has drawn widespread public criticism for receiving excessively high salary benefits and perks that starkly contrast with Liberia's prevailing economic hardships; and reports indicate that under his tenure, funds allocated for essential telecom infrastructure and service improvements have been diverted toward luxury spending, including extravagant travel, upscale accommodations, and high-end personal expenditures--actions which exacerbate public distrust in government institutions and raise serious concerns about fiscal mismanagement and prioritization of personal gain over national development;

WHEREAS Amos Tweh, Managing Director of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) and Secretary General of the Unity Party, stands accused of using LPRC funds to acquire costly government vehicles and channeling corporate resources for partisan political activities;

WHEREAS Sekou Dukuly, Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), is alleged to be involved in a clandestine US$5 million illicit financial transaction with a Chinese businessman, raising serious concerns about corruption and lack of transparency; and under his leadership, the NPA has been plagued by persistent mismanagement, including operational inefficiencies, delayed shipments, and questionable procurement practices, all of which have undermined the Port's critical role in Liberia's economy and eroded public confidence in the institution;

WHEREAS Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman has weaponized the Liberia National Police into a brutal tool of political oppression, orchestrating the harassment and violent suppression of peaceful protesters and vulnerable workers through the enforcement of illegal regulations; and WHEREAS under his command, law enforcement officers have perpetrated daily abuses against civilians, culminating in the tragic murder of three protesters in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County--an atrocity that underscores the grave threat his leadership poses to Liberia's fragile democracy, public safety, and rule of law; such reckless disregard for human life and justice threatens to plunge the nation into deeper chaos and instability if left unchecked;

WHEREAS Major General Davidson Forleh, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, has neglected the urgent needs of Liberian soldiers by failing to improve their deplorable living conditions, address their persistently low morale, and secure adequate pay and support for them and their families--conditions that have left many soldiers struggling with poverty, inadequate housing, limited access to healthcare, and diminished motivation, thereby undermining the readiness and effectiveness of the national defense force;

WHEREAS Morie Gongolee, Deputy Director at the Liberia Agency for Community and Rural Advancement (LACRA), is alleged to be at the center of a scandal involving fraudulent cocoa exports, including the manipulation of shipment documentation and illicit profiteering at the expense of Liberian farmers and the national economy; and WHEREAS these fraudulent activities have resulted in significant losses to the government's revenue and have undermined efforts to develop Liberia's agricultural sector, calling into question the integrity of officials entrusted with safeguarding the country's export industries;

Whereas, Vice President Jeremiah Koung is accused of meddling in the Supreme Court's ruling on the unlawful ousting of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa--using the weight of his office to tilt justice in favor of a breakaway faction loyal to the Executive. This brazen attempt to hijack the judiciary not only defies the Constitution's separation of powers but strikes at the heart of our democracy, signaling a dangerous abuse of power that threatens to turn the courts into political tools and erode the last pillars of public trust;

THEREFORE, we demand the immediate dismissal--where applicable--alongside full, impartial investigations and, where warranted, the prosecution of all officials named above, as well as others implicated in credible reports of corruption, abuse of office, and violations of the public trust.

II. NO MONEY, SUFFERING GETTING WORSE

While ordinary Liberians suffer, privileged officials loot:

Civil servants remain underpaid, while government "big shots" enjoy inflated salaries and lavish international benefits.

Hospitals are in crisis, with patients dying from preventable conditions due to chronic underfunding and neglect.

Public schools--including those under the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS)--are in a state of decay.

The nation's youth are ignored, jobless, and without opportunity.

Foreign companies continue to exploit Liberia's gold, diamonds, and land through corrupt contracts facilitated by government insiders.

We demand economic justice: increased wages, reliable public services, youth empowerment, and a full audit of all natural resource agreements signed in the past 24 months.

III. POLICE BRUTALITY & HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSE

WHEREAS 2,759 rape cases in Liberia were reported in 2024 and with the current growing amount of GBV cases among vulnerable women and girls across Liberia, which violates the Maputo Plan of Action, Objective 3 and the Universal Declaration of human Rights, Article 3 and Article 5,

WHEREAS victims of the Kinjor massacre who lost their lives on February 29, 2024 are yet to get justice under President Joseph N. Boakai;

WHEREAS Liberians continue to live in fear of police brutality, secret killings that have led to the deaths of Amanda Nebo, Morris Gomo, Franklin Dargor, Austine Yarkpawolo, Bangalie Kamara, James Kandy, Moses Vesselee, Adama Joe, Armaline Zubah and etc.

Innocent people are routinely beaten, arrested without charge, or kept in detention illegally.

Market women, keh-keh and pen-pen riders are harassed daily under unconstitutional restrictions.

The police, under IG Gregory Coleman, act as brutal political enforcers, not protectors.

We demand the immediate resignation of Gregory Coleman and prosecution of all rogue officers violating citizens' rights.

IV. COURTS USED AS WEAPONS

The judiciary is now a tool to silence critics, delay justice, and suppress dissent.

Bribery allegations involving Supreme Court justices tied to legislative disputes have not been investigated.

We demand full judicial independence, free from political manipulation.

V. LAND & HOUSING INJUSTICE

Poor people's homes are being demolished while rich elites are untouched in the same communities.

Land grabbing and forced evictions continue without legal recourse or compensation.

We demand a fair land policy that protects vulnerable communities and stops elite land theft.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

VI. POLITICS & FALSE PROMISES

This administration promised reform but has recycled the same corrupt actors.

Lies during the campaign have become reality in governance.

We demand constitutional reform that allows citizens to recall underperforming or dishonest elected officials.

OUR MESSAGE TO THE NATION & THE WORLD

We, the people of Liberia, are suffering.

We are tired of broken promises.

We are tired of corruption and lies.

We are tired of being ignored.

Today, July 17, we come in peace but we come with power.

We come not to beg, but to demand.

We demand justice.

We demand dignity.

We demand a New Liberia.

OUR DEMANDS