Senegal/South Africa: South Africa Edge Resilient Senegal to Advance to TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon Semi-Finals

Defending champions South Africa are one step closer to retaining their TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations crown after edging Senegal in a nerve-wracking quarterfinal decided by penalties on Saturday evening.

Following 120 minutes of tense, goalless football, Banyana Banyana triumphed 4-1 in the shootout to secure a semi-final date with Nigeria thanks to heroic saves by Andile Dlamini.

The match was a tightly contested affair from the first whistle, with both sides creating chances but lacking the finishing touch. South Africa saw efforts from Jermaine Seoposenwe, Hildah Magaia and Karabo Dhlamini denied by Senegal's resolute defending and the excellent goalkeeping of Adji Ndiaye.

Senegal threatened through Mama Diop and Nguenar Ndiaye, but the in-form Dlamini stood tall in goal for South Africa with a commanding performance, including crucial saves late in the match.

VAR waved off a potential South African penalty, and chances remained few and far between as both teams prepared for a decisive shootout.

In the penalty drama that followed, it was Dlamini who emerged as the hero, making two decisive saves--first denying Nguenar Ndiaye and then Méta Kandé--to swing the momentum firmly in South Africa's favour.

Karabo Dhlamini, Tiisetso Makhubela, Gabriela Salgado, and Bambanani Mbane all converted with precision, showing nerves of steel.

Mbane's top-corner finish sealed a 4-1 shootout win and sent South Africa into a blockbuster semi-final against familiar foes Nigeria.