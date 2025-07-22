Algeria/Ghana: Ghana Edge Algeria in Penalty Drama to Reach TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon Semi-Finals

Ghana secured their place in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations after a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Algeria, following a goalless draw after extra time at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca.

The highly anticipated quarter-final clash was a tense and tactical affair, with both sides showing defensive resilience but unable to find the breakthrough in 120 minutes of play.

Ghana thought they had taken the lead midway through the first half when Stella Nyamekye found the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Despite several efforts from the likes of Doris Boaduwaa, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, and Evelyn Badu, the Black Queens were denied by a spirited Algerian backline and goalkeeper Chloé N'Gazi.

Algeria, playing with determination and energy, also created chances, particularly through Ghoutia Karchouni and Marine Dafeur, but Cynthia Konlan in Ghana's goal stood firm, making crucial saves during regular time and extra time.

With the match heading to penalties, it was Ghana who held their nerve from the spot. Cynthia Konlan emerged as the hero, saving efforts from Marine Dafeur and Inès Belloumou to give her side the edge in the shootout.

Josephine Bonsu, Doris Boaduwaa, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, and Evelyn Badu all converted for Ghana, while Sofia Guellati and Laura Muller were successful for Algeria. Konlan's heroics ensured a 4-2 win on penalties and booked Ghana a place in the final four.

Penalty Shootout Summary:

Josephine Bonsu - Goal (GHA)

Sofia Guellati - Goal (ALG)

Doris Boaduwaa - Goal (GHA)

Marine Dafeur - Saved (ALG)

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah - Goal (GHA)

Inès Belloumou - Saved (ALG)

Laura Muller - Goal (ALG)

Evelyn Badu - Goal (GHA)

Ghana will now face the winner of the Nigeria vs. South Africa quarter-final in what promises to be another thrilling encounter as they continue their quest for continental glory.