South Africa/Nigeria: Heartbreak for Banyana As Last-Minute Nigeria Goal Ends Title Hopes

23 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Michelle Alozie's stoppage-time cross snuck past Andile Dlamini to seal Nigeria's win and knock Banyana out of the tournament.
  • Linda Motlhalo's penalty had given Banyana hope, but a mix of missed chances and injuries left the team shattered.

Banyana Banyana have been knocked out of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations after a painful 2-1 loss to Nigeria, with the winner coming in the final seconds of the match.

Michelle Alozie broke South African hearts when her hopeful cross in stoppage time bounced awkwardly and slipped past goalkeeper Andile Dlamini into the net.

It was a cruel end for coach Desiree Ellis' side, who had fought hard to come back into the game. Banyana will now play for third place, but their dream of defending their WAFCON title is over.

From the start, Nigeria dominated the match. Jennifer Echegini and Chinwendu Ihezuo tested Dlamini early, while Tiisetso Makhubela made a brave clearance off the line to deny a sure goal.

Banyana had limited chances. Jermaine Seoposenwe and Noxolo Cesane both had efforts cleared or saved, but Nigeria stayed in control.

Things got worse when Makhubela was injured and had to leave the pitch in the 26th minute. Then, just before half-time, a Nigerian shot hit Bambanani Mbane's arm. After a VAR check, a penalty was given. Rasheedat Ajibade scored to make it 1-0.

In the second half, Banyana fought back. Hildah Magaia was pulled down in the box and after another long VAR check, Linda Motlhalo calmly slotted the penalty to make it 1-1.

Banyana pushed for a winner. Seoposenwe came close twice, curling one shot just over in the 78th minute.

But there was more bad luck. Gabriela Salgado, back from injury and starting her first game, went down again and had to be stretchered off. Some of her teammates were in tears.

Then came Alozie's late cross, and the goal that ended South Africa's title defence.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

