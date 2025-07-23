Nigeria/South Africa: Ajibade and Alozie Fire Nigeria Into Wafcon Final

22 July 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Nigeria edged arch-rivals South Africa 2-1 in a pulsating Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semi-final on Tuesday evening to book their place in the final and keep alive hopes of a record-extending 10th continental title.

In a match billed as a "final before the final," Rasheedat Ajibade and Michelle Alozie delivered when it mattered most, scoring either side of a Linda Motlhalo penalty to help the Super Falcons avenge their 2022 loss to Banyana Banyana and underline their dominance on African soil.

Ajibade broke the deadlock just before the break with a composed finish from the penalty spot after a handball by Bambanani Mbane in the South African box.

The goal crowned Nigeria's first-half superiority, as they dictated the tempo with a disciplined defence and sharp transitions, with Alozie and Ihezuo probing constantly.

South Africa, the defending champions, came out fighting in the second half and were rewarded in the 60th minute when Hildah Magaia was brought down by Osinachi Ohale, leading to a penalty.

Motlhalo made no mistake from the spot to level the scores and swing the momentum temporarily Banyana's way.

But just as extra time loomed, Michelle Alozie struck a sensational long-range winner deep into stoppage time.

Her 35-yard effort swerved past goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and sparked wild celebrations among the Nigerian players and fans inside Stade Larbi Zaouli.

The final minutes saw tempers flare and injuries mount, with Chinwendu Ihezuo stretchered off and yellow cards flying.

But Nigeria held firm through nine minutes of stoppage time to seal the win and set up a mouthwatering final in Rabat.

The Super Falcons remain unbeaten in the tournament and will head into the final with renewed confidence.

For South Africa, their title defence ends in heartbreak, but they will regroup for the third-place playoff.

