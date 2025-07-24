Gambia: Health Ministry Confirms First Case of Monkey Pox in the Gambia

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of Monkey Pox (Mpox) in The Gambia, detected through the country's routine surveillance system on July 18, 2025. This development, announced in a press release issued on July 22, marks the first official instance of the virus within Gambian borders and has triggered heightened public health alert and mobilization.

"The detection of a single case of Mpox in the country where the disease is not presently in circulation constitutes an outbreak which requires an immediate response," the Health Ministry stated.

According to the press release, the identified patient is currently in stable condition and is under close observation while responding to treatment. Health officials said there is "no cause for alarm" and assured the public that several containment measures are already in motion.

"Response activities including active case searches, contact tracing and community engagement to prevent the outbreak from spreading, are ongoing," the release said. It added, "Health workers across the country have been trained to deal with the situation, and everyone is urged to follow their advice."

The Ministry explained that in August 2024, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) jointly declared Mpox a public health emergency and a continental security threat of international concern. Since that declaration, The Gambia has stepped up surveillance and testing capabilities to boost preparedness against any possible introduction of the disease.

The Ministry's statement described Mpox as a zoonotic virus -- transmitted from animals to humans -- that can also spread through close skin-to-skin contact. "It spreads through close contact with an infected person such as direct human-to-human contact, contact with saliva, respiratory secretions, bodily fluids or lesions," the release detailed. "Transmission can also occur from a mother to her unborn child."

The Ministry further warned of indirect transmission through contaminated surfaces and objects. "Someone can also become infected by surface contact with the virus or with objects that have not been disinfected, such as contaminated clothes, bedding materials, electronics, etc."

As for clinical signs, the Ministry said, "The symptoms of Mpox include rashes, fever, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes (groins). The rashes appear as blisters or sores and usually occur on the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, groin, and genital or anal areas."

The Ministry urged individuals experiencing symptoms to "immediately visit the nearest health centre for investigation." It emphasized that early detection helps manage symptoms and reduces transmission risk. "Suspects should avoid contact (self-isolate) with other people until they have sought medical attention, to prevent the virus from spreading," the Ministry advised.

The release further called on the public to assist health workers in identifying suspected cases in communities: "Health workers should be immediately notified of suspected cases within the community so that they can be tested and supported. The outbreak can be stopped from spreading with adherence to the advice of health workers at all times."

In a separate confirmation, Dr. Mustapha Bittaye, Medical Director at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, told Foroyaa, "Yes, the detection of the Mpox case in the country is true." He did not provide additional details but confirmed that monitoring and containment efforts were underway.

