Gambia Confirms 1 Mpox Case, Investigates 17 Suspected Infections

Update (25 July) - Health authorities in The Gambia have confirmed the country's first case of Mpox, a viral disease formerly known as monkeypox, while investigating 17 additional suspected infections. Public health officials are urging citizens to self-isolate and report symptoms promptly amid efforts to prevent a potential outbreak.

The confirmed case involves a 26-year-old woman from the Western I Health Region who sought care at Faji-kunda Major Health Centre on July 10, two days after she began experiencing symptoms. These included generalized skin rashes, fever, headache, body pain, and swollen lymph nodes.

Laboratory tests were conducted at the National Public Health Laboratories (NPHL) in Kotu, the Institute Pasteur in Dakar, Senegal, and the Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (MRCG at LSHTM). The results, which returned positive on July 18, confirmed the presence of Mpox. Genetic analysis indicated that the virus closely matches the strain currently circulating in Sierra Leone.

Between July 10 and July 25, 17 individuals with similar symptoms were tested. Of these, 16 were confirmed negative, while one -- the 26-year-old woman -- tested positive.

Mpox is a communicable viral illness that spreads through close physical contact with infected individuals, animals, or contaminated materials. Early symptoms include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, and distinctive skin lesions. Health officials emphasize that the disease, though serious, can be contained through timely detection, isolation, and treatment.

In response, the Ministry of Health has mobilized its Rapid Response Teams to investigate suspected cases, facilitate laboratory testing, and ensure appropriate clinical care while working to limit the risk of further transmission.

"The Ministry urges individuals experiencing symptoms suggestive of Mpox to immediately self-isolate at home and contact the national hotline at 1025," the advisory stated. "Timely reporting and cooperation with health authorities are critical to preventing further transmission."

Although there is only one confirmed case at this stage, the Ministry has called on the public to remain alert and strictly follow official health directives. Authorities are particularly concerned about the risk of community transmission in densely populated urban areas.

"We urge all citizens to remain calm, rely only on verified information, and adhere strictly to public health guidance," the Ministry said in its advisory.

The Ministry said for more information or to report suspected cases, citizens can contact Mr. Michael Manga Mendy at +220 793 5831 or Mr. Lamin Manneh at +220 533 2873. Further updates will be issued as investigations continue and new information becomes available.