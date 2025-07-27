Africa: Nigeria's Justin Madugu Named Wafcon 2024 Coach of the Tournament

Nigeria's head coach Justin Madugu has been named Coach of the Tournament at the 2024 CAF TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), crowning a remarkable campaign in which he led the Super Falcons to a historic 10th continental title.

Madugu's emergence as one of the standout figures at the tournament marks a defining moment in his coaching career. Re-appointed as head coach on interim basis just months before the competition, the 61-year-old tactician seized his first major opportunity at the helm to deliver silverware and restore Nigeria's dominance on the continent.

Prior to his appointment, Madugu had served twice in an interim capacity under former American head coach Randy Waldrum. He was also assistant coach during Nigeria's past three WAFCON appearances, winning the title under Edwin Okon in 2014, reclaiming it with Thomas Dennerby in 2018, and finishing fourth under Waldrum in 2022. In 2024, the Nigeria Football Federation entrusted the job to the seasoned and homegrown coach and he delivered.

Relatively unknown on the global stage before Morocco 2024, the Adamawa-born coach quickly proved his mettle. He masterfully blended experience with youth, and home-based talent with overseas professionals, building a cohesive and tactically disciplined squad.

Under Madugu's leadership, the Super Falcons went unbeaten, conceded just one goal throughout the tournament, and produced dominant performances, including a 5-0 thrashing of Zambia and a hard-fought 2-1 semifinal victory over defending champions South Africa. They sealed the title with a comeback win over hosts Morocco in the final.

Madugu's tactical acumen, combining defensive solidity with attacking precision was central to Nigeria's successful "Mission X" campaign, culminating in a record 10th WAFCON crown.

His impressive résumé includes technical roles at major international tournaments: the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Trinidad and Tobago, the 2008 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Chile, and the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cups. He also part of Nigeria's 2015 All Africa Games gold medal success, the 2019 WAFU-B Women's Cup title.

With continental success now under his belt, Madugu is expected to lead the Super Falcons into their 2026 WAFCON title defense and spearhead their campaign at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

After consecutive Round of 16 finishes at the last two World Cups, Nigeria is aiming higher and with Madugu at the helm, the Super Falcons appear well-positioned to take the next step toward global glory.