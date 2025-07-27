South Africa: Wafcon - South Africa, the Fairest of Them All

While Banyana Banyana failed to retain their continental title, they leave the 13th TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations with a highly symbolic distinction: the Fair Play Award. With a total of 510 points awarded by the Technical Study Group based on rigorous criteria; on-field behaviour, respect for opponents and officials, and positive commitment - South Africa once again set an example.

An Exemplary Team On and Off the Pitch

This award recognizes the discipline, sportsmanship, and spirit of Desiree Ellis's players, key figures in African Women's Football for over a decade. Both on and off the pitch, the South Africans distinguished themselves with their impeccable behaviour. There were few fouls, no excessive protests, and a consistent respect for the game and its rules. Even in the most tense moments of their journey - such as the quarterfinal against Senegal or the semifinal against Nigeria - Refiloe Jane's teammates maintained their composure. This attitude undoubtedly contributed to the awarding of this prize, which honours teams that have placed sporting ethics at the heart of their approach.

A performance worthy of the greats

On the sporting front, South Africa once again lived up to their reputation. Placed in Group C, Banyana Banyana began their tournament with a controlled victory against Ghana 2-0, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Tanzania. But the South Africans were able to bounce back, winning against Mali 4-0, thus securing their place in the quarterfinals.

The next stage was marked by a close match against Senegal (0-0; 4-1 on penalties), where the team's tactical intelligence and composure made the difference. Facing Nigeria, the South Africans lost 2-1 in a heated atmosphere at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca. Despite the disappointment, they were able to acknowledge Nigeria's victory with dignity, once again demonstrating their exemplary nature.

A culture of respect rooted in their DNA

This is not the first time South Africa have been recognized for its behaviour. Under the leadership of Dr Desiree Ellis, the former captain turned coach and three-time winner of the Best African Women's Coach Award, the Banyana Banyana have forged a culture of collective effort, respect, and solidarity.