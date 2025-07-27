Morocco/Nigeria: Nigeria Produce Stunning Comeback to Beat Morocco and Win 10th Wafcon Title

Nigeria staged an extraordinary second-half comeback to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 and lift their 10th TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) crown at the Stade Olympique in Rabat on Saturday night.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time in front of a partisan Moroccan crowd, the Super Falcons showed their pedigree and resilience, clawing their way back into the match with a display of clinical finishing and sheer determination to cement their status as queens of African football.

Goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and a late winner by Joe Echegini overturned Morocco's strong first-half lead, stunning the Atlas Lionesses who were hoping to clinch their first-ever continental title on home soil.

The final had all the ingredients of a classic: a host nation looking to crown a golden generation with history, and Africa's most successful women's side eager to reaffirm their dominance.

Morocco got off to a dream start. With just 12 minutes on the clock, captain Ghizlane Chebbak opened the scoring with a brilliant strike from outside the box, curling the ball low past Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The home crowd erupted, sensing history in the making.

Things got even better for the Atlas Lionesses in the 24th minute when Sanaâ Mssoudy doubled Morocco's lead.

A slick pass from Ibtissam Jraidi found Mssoudy in space, and the forward made no mistake with a composed finish into the bottom right corner.

Nigeria appeared stunned and went into the break trailing by two goals, facing an uphill battle. But coach Justin Madugu's half-time talk sparked a spirited response from the Super Falcons.

The comeback began just after the hour mark when a VAR review handed Nigeria a lifeline.

A handball by Nouhaila Benzina resulted in a penalty, which was coolly dispatched by Okoronkwo to make it 2-1.

From that moment, momentum swung Nigeria's way. In the 71st minute, Okoronkwo turned provider, slipping a neat ball into the path of Ijamilusi, who drilled a left-footed effort into the bottom corner to bring Nigeria level.

With the match heading towards extra time, Nigeria found the winner.

A well-worked set-piece situation saw Esther Okoronkwo once again involved, delivering a clever assist to Joe Echegini, who calmly slotted home in the 88th minute to seal a dramatic turnaround.

Despite late pressure and a flurry of Moroccan attacks, the Super Falcons held firm through a tense final few minutes of stoppage time.

It was a heartbreaking end for Jorge Vilda's Morocco side, who had impressed throughout the tournament and were bidding to become only the second nation ever to lift the WAFCON trophy after Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

But the night belonged to the Super Falcons, whose experience, depth and never-say-die spirit propelled them to yet another African title -- their 10th in 13 editions.

Nigeria's triumph not only extended their unmatched legacy on the continent but also served as a resounding statement that, even in the face of rising challengers, they remain the team to beat in African women's football.