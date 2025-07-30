Nigeria: Tinubu's Gifts to Super Falcons Should Not Be Misunderstood

President Bola Tinubu's decision to gift N153 million and a house to each member of the Super Falcons for winning the Women's African Cup of Nations has stirred mixed reactions. While some hail it as a beautiful gesture, others view it as mockery against the struggles of teachers, doctors, police officers, and civil servants. But this comparison, though emotional, does not tally with the situation.

This was not an act of waste or mockery. It was a reward for a special task that dignified Nigeria on the global stage. Sporting triumphs are not everyday occurrences; they are exceptional moments that unite a nation. As Nelson Mandela famously said:

"Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does."

The reward to the Super Falcons was not just about money; it was a message a national statement that excellence will be celebrated. This is the same principle that drives other nations. For example, France rewarded its World Cup-winning team in 2018, not because teachers or civil servants were unimportant, but because exceptional contributions demand exceptional recognition.

We must see this gesture for what it is: spending millions on a special occasion, not neglecting daily governance. Constructive criticism should acknowledge good actions while demanding broader reforms. Rewarding the Super Falcons does not mean teachers, doctors, or security personnel are forgotten; it only shows that merit is still valued.

As John F. Kennedy once said: "We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives."

Let us applaud this gesture as an investment in national pride while continuing to advocate for better pay and dignity for our silent heroes teachers, doctors, police officers, and civil servants who hold Nigeria together every single day. Because in the end, it is not everything the government does that must be condemned. Sometimes, it is wiser to criticise constructively and recognise when something is worth celebrating.

