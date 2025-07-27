Nigeria: Chiamaka Nnadozie Crowned Best Goalkeeper At TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon 2024

Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie has been officially named the Best Goalkeeper of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2024, after a string of commanding performances helped guide the Super Falcons to the final of the tournament.

Nnadozie was a cornerstone of Nigeria's success throughout the competition. From the opening match of the group stage, she showed her quality -- organizing the backline with authority and pulling off crucial saves at pivotal moments. Her ability to read the game and respond with lightning-fast reflexes proved invaluable as the Super Falcons advanced through one of the most competitive editions of the tournament in recent memory.

As Nigeria progressed to the knockout stages, Nnadozie's influence grew even stronger. In the tense semi-final clash against South Africa, she stood tall under pressure, making critical saves that preserved Nigeria's lead and ensured their passage to the final.

Her calm presence in goal and vocal leadership helped the team maintain defensive discipline against top-quality opposition. Her selection as the tournament's Best Goalkeeper reflects both her individual brilliance and her crucial role in Nigeria's journey.

This accolade adds to Nnadozie's growing legacy as one of the finest goalkeepers in African women's football. Her efforts in this year's TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON have reaffirmed her status as a leader on and off the pitch, and a vital asset to the Super Falcons. With this latest honour, Chiamaka Nnadozie has not only solidified her place in Nigerian football history but also inspired the next generation of young African goalkeepers looking to follow in her footsteps.