Nigeria, UN, Others Demand Joint Action Against Food Insecurity

Nigeria and other African countries, as well as the United Nations (UN), have called for collective action, to combat food insecurity on the global stage.

According to them, Africa needs predictable concession finance to invest in agriculture, rural transformation, infrastructure and literacy, while climate finance must be aligned with the food system.

This is just as the Vice President Kashim Shettima said Nigeria is scaling its agricultural drive with modern technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), geospatial analytics and satellite-driven climate intelligence to end food insecurity in the country.

Senator Shettima, who joined other African leaders on Monday at the opening session of the United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said the target is to ensure a future that is anchored in abundance, equity and human dignity.

He said while food insecurity has now become a shared affliction that is no longer taking cover in distant lands, African nations must learn to swim against the tide, amid climate change and other global challenges.

Instead of diplomatic pleasantries, the Vice President urged participants at the summit to leave the event with a conviction that Africa will succeed, even as he urged African nations to rise with a shared purpose and determination to make the continent food secure.

Shettima noted that Nigeria has also pursued institutional reforms robustly, including deepening partnerships across sectors and prioritising agro-industrialisation as a key driver of inclusive growth.

This, he explained, followed the unveiling of the nation's National Food Systems Transformation Pathway, leading to the rollout of targeted investments in infrastructure and human capacity.

Stating that the declaration of a national emergency on food security in Nigeria did not just amount to raising the alarm, the VP said, "It's the reason we are advancing the Presidential Initiative on Food Security, a mission designed to upscale the cultivation of vital staples - maize, rice, cassava and wheat.

The Vice President outlined other investments in agriculture to include the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, just as he pointed out that the zones being developed in partnership with the African Development Bank and IFAD are not just places of production but also engines of transformation.

On his part, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed, described the summit as a moment to take stock and to renew a shared commitment to building food systems that are resilient and inclusive.

Ahmed noted that Africa needs predictable concession finance to invest in agriculture, rural transformation, infrastructure and literacy, adding that climate finance must be aligned with the food system "because hunger and environmental degradation are deeply linked."

According to him, since the first food system summit in 2021, Ethiopia has launched a comprehensive roadmap for food system transformation.

On his part, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, who spoke through a recorded videocast, noted that food systems are about more than food, saying they include climate, justice and the right to a better future.