Africa: All of Africa Today - July 30, 2025

Ivory Coast President Ouattara Seeks Fourth Term

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara announced his decision to run for a fourth term in the upcoming October election. The 83-year-old said his health was not an issue and his candidacy was driven by a need to "preserve national stability amid ongoing security and economic challenges". He said that his health was not a concern and argued that the 2016 constitutional reform reset his term limit, allowing him to stand again. The opposition, however, has said a fourth term would be unconstitutional. His candidacy made him the frontrunner, especially after key rivals, including former President Laurent Gbagbo, ex-Prime Minister Guillaume Soro, and former minister Tidjane Thiam, were barred from running. The two main opposition parties have launched a joint campaign demanding the reinstatement of their barred leaders ahead of the presidential election.

Four Killed, Hundreds Arrested in Angola Fuel Price Protests

At least four people were reported killed and around 500 arrested following protests that erupted in the capital, Luanda, after a taxi drivers' strike against rising fuel prices escalated into widespread unrest. The demonstrations were sparked by the government's decision to remove fuel subsidies and hike the price of diesel. The strike was called by taxi operators in response to the government's decision to raise the price of diesel by over 33%, a measure introduced in early July as part of plans to remove fuel subsidies in the oil-rich nation. Thousands of people joined demonstrations that saw roads blocked, shops looted, cars destroyed, as well as clashes between demonstrators and police. Angola, despite being one of Africa's top oil producers, faces severe economic challenges.

Tanzania Bars Foreigners from Key Small and Medium Businesses

The Tanzanian government has issued a directive barring non-citizens from engaging in a wide range of small and medium-sized business activities. The Minister for Industry and Trade, Selemani Saidi Jafo, said that foreigners will no longer be permitted to operate in several businesses traditionally dominated by Tanzanian nationals. The directive reserved key sectors such as retail and wholesale trade (excluding supermarkets and specialised outlets), mobile money transfers, phone and electronics repairs, salon services, and cleaning services for Tanzanian citizens only. Also restricted are mobile money transfers, repair of mobile phones and electronic devices, salon businesses (unless conducted in hotels or for tourism purposes), and home, office, and environmental cleaning services. The move is part of a broader government policy aimed at boosting citizen participation in the economy and reducing competition from foreign nationals in sectors where Tanzanians are already actively engaged. However, the government has not specified whether foreigners already operating in these sectors will be given a grace period or required to stop immediately.

Flash Floods Kill 23, Displace Thousands in Nigeria's Adamawa State

Flash floods in Nigeria's Adamawa state killed at least 23 people and left thousands homeless, with 11 others still missing, the UN humanitarian agency (OCHA) reported. The flooding, which began on Sunday in five communities in the Yola area of the state, has so far displaced 5,560 people, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). A camp for displaced residents was established at Aliyu Musdafa College in Yola, where basic supplies were provided. NEMA said the presence of both governmental and non-governmental partners has been significant, contributing to the effective management of the humanitarian situation. OCHA warned of further rainfall and urged residents in flood-prone areas to seek higher ground. Flooding is common in Nigeria during the rainy season from June to November, often worsened by poor infrastructure and drainage. Since May 2025, over 200 people have died in floods across Nigeria, with north-central Niger state hardest hit. In 2024, floods killed over 300 people and displaced more than a million across most of the country's states, making it one of the worst seasons in decades. Scientists link the increasing severity of these floods to climate change.

U.S. Singer Ciara Granted Benin Citizenship Under New Origins Law

U.S. singer Ciara became one of the first public figures to receive citizenship of Benin under a new law granting nationality to descendants of enslaved Africans. In an Instagram post, she expressed feeling "honoured" and thanked Benin for its warm welcome. The citizenship initiative, part of Benin's effort to strengthen ties with the African diaspora and promote cultural tourism, was formalized at a ceremony in Cotonou. The government described the move as a profound gesture of reconnection to ancestral roots, not just an administrative formality. Enacted last year, the My Afro Origins Law allows descendants of enslaved Africans to apply for citizenship through an online portal. Benin appointed filmmaker Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee as ambassadors for African-Americans in the U.S. Historically, Benin's coastline, known as the Slave Coast, was a major hub for the trade of enslaved African people, with the Kingdom of Whydah alone estimated to have lost over a million Africans between 1580 and 1727.