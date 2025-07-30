Africa: Algeria and Mauritania Wrap Up TotalEnergies CAF CHAN Preparations With Blida Draw

Algeria and Mauritania concluded their final warm-up before departing for the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 with a spirited 2-2 draw on Tuesday night at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida.

With just days to go before the continental tournament kicks off in East Africa, the two CHAN-bound sides used the friendly as a dress rehearsal, offering a glimpse into their readiness, tactical identity, and hunger for success.

The draw -- in front of a lively home crowd -- offered both coaches valuable insight into their teams' preparedness.

It was the last opportunity to fine-tune selections, test systems, and assess individual performances before heading east for the month-long championship co-hosted by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

CHAN 2024 begins on Saturday, 2 August with hosts Tanzania taking on Burkina Faso in Dar es Salaam.

Algeria, runners-up in the previous edition, are aiming to go one better this time around, while Mauritania hope to cause upsets in what will be their most ambitious continental outing yet.

In Blida, Mauritania struck early through striker Ahmed Ahmed in the 5th minute, punishing a defensive lapse and announcing their intent to be aggressive from the start.

But Algeria responded strongly -- Mosalla Merbah equalised in the 21st minute after a flowing attacking move.

Mauritania regained the lead before halftime with a composed finish by Sidi Tuda in the 38th minute, giving the West Africans a 2-1 lead heading into the break.

Algeria came out pressing high in the second half, but were repeatedly denied by Mauritania's organised backline.

The breakthrough came in stoppage time -- Abderrahmane Meziane rifled home in the 90+1st minute to make it 2-2, much to the delight of the local supporters.

For both teams, the result was less important than the performance -- and coaches will be encouraged by the high intensity and individual quality on display.

Algeria are drawn in Group C alongside host nation Uganda, South Africa, Guinea, and Niger. The Fennecs are under pressure to deliver after losing the CHAN 2023 final on home soil to Senegal.

Mauritania will compete in Group B where they'll face Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.

The Mourabitounes will be eager to show that they're no longer outsiders and are capable of going deep into the competition.

As the squads prepare to jet off to East Africa, both teams can take confidence from Tuesday's friendly, knowing that the real battle begins this weekend when the TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 gets underway.