Africa: From First Passport to Home Glory - Yunus Jr. Sentamu Relives CHAN Takeoff, Eyes Another Lift-Off in 2024 Edition

From the lush hills of Kasese to dazzling under continental lights, Uganda Cranes forward Yunus Junior Sentamu has experienced a football journey shaped by resilience, raw talent, and divine timing.

As the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) approaches--this time co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania--the man known as "Manucho" reflects on his unforgettable 2014 breakthrough and the dream of lifting his nation on home soil a decade later.

A Flight into the Unknown

"I didn't even have a passport until CHAN 2014," Sentamu recalls with a smile. "That was my first time on a plane. South Africa was my first trip abroad, and CHAN gave me my first real stage."

Back then, the young striker was a late inclusion in coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic's squad, only replacing Patrick Edema who had moved to Portugal.

Unknown to many and overwhelmed by the names around him, Sentamu could never have imagined what was about to unfold.

"I was nervous the entire time--from the team meeting to the warm-up," he admits. "Then Coach Kajoba pulled me aside and told me I would score. And I did. Twice."

Those two goals in Uganda's opening 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso made Sentamu an instant national hero. He finished the tournament tied as joint top scorer with three goals, alongside South Africa's Bernard Parker.

It was more than just goals--it was a turning point. A passport, a flight, and a breakthrough that changed his life.

Mentors, Faith, and Unseen Sacrifices

Long before he took flight, football was almost forbidden in Sentamu's home. His parents, especially his mother, were staunchly against it.

"She wanted me to focus strictly on school," he says. "But my friend Kibaya helped me sneak out to play and even convinced my parents to let me try."

The turning point came when the late Peter Ssebulime spotted him during a local tournament and promised to take care of both his football and education. Sentamu was soon enrolled at St. Julian Gayaza and later at football powerhouse St. Mary's Kitende.

"That foundation and belief from Ssebulime, plus the passion from Mr. Sserugo, changed everything," he says.

A Return with Purpose

Ten years later, Sentamu is no longer the anxious teen needing confidence from coaches. He returns to CHAN 2024 as one of Uganda's most experienced and iconic forwards, eager to help the Cranes finally reach the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

"I'm not just back for nostalgia," he says. "I'm here to make sure we go beyond the group stages. It's been long overdue."

Drawn in Group C alongside heavyweights South Africa, Algeria, Niger, and Guinea, Uganda's path is steep. But Sentamu sees opportunity, not intimidation.

"It's not about names anymore," he says. "It's about how well you prepare and believe. The home crowd is our 12th man."

History in the Making at Home

Hosting CHAN for the first time in FUFA's centenary year means even more to the Vipers SC forward. He knows the pressure and the privilege that come with playing in front of home fans.

"We owe them a performance," he says. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity--for the players, the fans, and Ugandan football. If we channel that energy right, it could be magical."

CHAN 2024 is not just another tournament for Sentamu. It's a full-circle moment--proof that with grit, guidance, and God, dreams can take flight from anywhere, even the hills of Kasese.

As Uganda prepares to host Africa, Sentamu is ready to inspire again--not with nerves this time, but with maturity, vision, and a deep desire to make history.