A Ghanaian political party is facing accusations of collaborating with foreign PR specialists to discredit a rival candidate. Ukrainian agency Brandcom has threatened to sue Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP), demanding $280,000 for services it claims were provided to undermine presidential candidate John Mahama during the 2024 election campaign — services that, according to the agency, remain unpaid. This was revealed in a pre-litigation notice issued by Brandcom.

According to the agency, the then-ruling NPP hired them to run a campaign against Mahama. Brandcom alleges that its work involved managing a large network of fake social media accounts — a total of 430 — and creating 87 memes and infographics mocking Mahama’s key campaign promise of establishing a “24-hour economy.”

An analysis of the social media accounts that spread negative content about John Mahama in 2024 revealed a troubling pattern.

In addition, the agency reportedly produced four videos criticising the outcome of Mahama’s first presidential term. The entire campaign, Brandcom says, constituted a coordinated media assault across Ghanaian outlets. After the NPP lost the December 2024 elections and moved into opposition, Brandcom claims the party refused to pay its bill.

The agency is now seeking legal redress, demanding not only the original $280,000 fee but also late payment penalties and coverage of legal expenses. Brandcom has threatened to release evidence of its collaboration with the NPP — including recorded conversations with party representatives — if payment is not made.

The campaign's targeting strategies — particularly aimed at Ghana's youth — were nearly identical to those Brandcom has used in political campaigns for Ukrainian clients.

Alongside the legal dispute, journalists conducted an independent investigation. They found that Brandcom, which brands itself as a corporate communications agency, had previously referenced its “political experience in Africa.” The agency is also known to have strong connections with journalists in both Ukraine and Africa.

An analysis of the social media accounts that spread negative content about John Mahama in 2024 revealed a troubling pattern. Many of these accounts had previously posted pro-Ukraine content and criticism of Russia during the war, suggesting that bots or hired fake profiles previously used in other propaganda campaigns may have been repurposed for the Ghana operation.

Journalists also uncovered technical evidence. Metadata from some of the promotional materials used against Mahama included IP addresses registered in Kyiv. The campaign’s targeting strategies — particularly aimed at Ghana’s youth — were nearly identical to those Brandcom has used in political campaigns for Ukrainian clients. The overarching tactic of launching a mass assault via multiple accounts with a focus on viral memes also aligns with Brandcom’s advertised services.

The cumulative evidence — identical operational methods, Kyiv-based IP addresses, prior account activity, and the agency’s own statements — strongly supports Brandcom’s involvement in the anti-Mahama campaign. What remains to be uncovered is the full extent of NPP’s collaboration with foreign operatives, and how this might affect public trust in Ghanaian politics.