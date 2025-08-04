Somalia: Aussom Denies Losses in Bariire, Says 50 Al-Shabaab Militants Killed

Mogadishu — The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) strongly refutes media reports alleging heavy casualties among its soldiers in Bariire town, located southwest of the capital, Mogadishu.

In response to claims made by Al Shabaab regarding the destruction of AU-owned armoured personnel carriers and the retreat of AUSSOM troops following intense fighting, AUSSOM wishes to clarify that its forces, in coordination with the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF), initiated a major offensive to recapture Bariire town on 1st August.

The joint military operation has resulted in substantial losses for the terrorist group, with over 50 Al Shabaab militants killed and many others sustaining serious injuries.

"AUSSOM and SNAF troops are determined to recapture Bariire town and other territories still under Al Shabaab control to ensure lasting peace and security for the people of Somalia," said Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, the Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson (SRCC) for Somalia.