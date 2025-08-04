Somalia: Somali Forces Target Al-Shabaab Militants in Hirshabelle State Operation

4 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jowhar, Somalia, Aug 4, 2025 — Somali government forces carried out a planned security operation Sunday in several villages of the Middle Shabelle region, targeting Al-Shabaab fighters who had recently infiltrated the area, military officials said.

Troops from the Somali National Army (SNA) launched the operation in the settlements of Deegaanleey, Muryaale, and Ceelka Waranle, where the militants were reportedly engaged in extortion and intimidation of local residents.

"Our forces successfully cleared the areas of Al-Shabaab elements and arrested several individuals suspected of having ties to the group," a military commander involved in the operation told Radio Shabelle on condition of anonymity.

The arrests came amid increased security patrols in the region, with soldiers combing rural hideouts used by the Al-Qaeda-linked group. No casualties were reported among the troops, and the military said no civilian harm occurred during the operation.

Residents confirmed that troops arrived early in the morning and conducted searches throughout the day.

"They moved in quietly and told us to remain indoors. Later, we heard they arrested people linked to the militants," one resident in Muryaale said.

The Somali government has intensified its military campaign against Al-Shabaab in recent months, aiming to dismantle the group's network across central and southern Somalia.

Al-Shabaab has waged a deadly insurgency against the Somali state for more than 15 years, regularly carrying out bombings, assassinations, and ambushes targeting security forces.

The latest operation comes as part of ongoing efforts ahead of the planned exit of African Union troops under the AUSSOM mandate, scheduled to conclude by the end of 2026.

