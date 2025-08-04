Somalia: Sodma Head Sounds Alarm On Somalia Crisis

Somalia's disaster agency (SoDMA), has raised urgent concerns over a worsening humanitarian crisis fueled by aid cuts and rising conflict.

In an exclusive interview, Mohamud Moalim, head of SoDMA, said the situation is "rapidly deteriorating".

Moalim said several maternal and child health (MCH) hospitals have shut down in south and central Somalia.

"Women and children are paying the highest price," he said.

In Hiran and Middle Shabelle, fighting against Al-Shabaab has already forced the closure of several health facilities, worsening access to care.

In Gedo region, hundreds have fled violence in Balad Hawo, with many crossing into Kenya. Some are sheltering in schools in Mandera.

He attributed hospital closures to reduced U.S. funding, calling the cuts "devastating" for vulnerable populations relying on these services.

"Without this support, many clinics cannot operate," Moalim said. "The health of thousands depends on international aid."

In Awdal region, severe drought has compounded the crisis. Moalim is actively lobbying cabinet ministers and the Mogadishu mayor's office for funds.

"We are doing everything possible to support drought-hit communities in Awdal," he said, stressing the urgent need for resources.

Violence in the Hiran and Gedo regions continues to displace hundreds, forcing families to flee amid insecurity.

"Entire communities are being uprooted," Moalim explained. "The humanitarian needs are urgent and growing daily."

SoDMA is coordinating relief efforts and preparing for a critical humanitarian summit in Baidoa scheduled for Wednesday

"This summit represents a crucial opportunity," Moalim said. "We need the global community to recommit to Somalia's crisis."

He urged donors and international partners to increase support immediately, warning, "Delays will cost lives and deepen suffering."

Moalim expressed cautious hope that the summit will mobilize much-needed funding and strengthen collaboration among aid agencies.

"The challenges are immense, but with collective action, we can prevent further deterioration," he concluded.

Reported By Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare