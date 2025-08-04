Somalia: Somali Forces Expand Key Road to Bolster Security and Civilian Movement

4 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Janaay Cabdalle — Somali forces in the southern state of Jubaland, including the elite Danab commandos and the Somali National Army's 43rd division, have successfully carried out a road expansion and rehabilitation operation connecting Janaay Cabdalle to the district of Af-Madoow, military officials said Monday.

The operation targeted a key transport route heavily used by civilians in the region. The improved road is expected to ease local movement and enhance access to services, significantly improving day-to-day life for residents.

"The road expansion will greatly reduce travel constraints for civilians and improve logistics for regional development," a Jubbaland security official told Radio Shabelle, requesting anonymity due to lack of authorization to speak publicly.

The effort forms part of broader counter-insurgency and stabilization operations in southern Somalia, where government and allied regional forces continue to push back against al-Shabaab militants who often exploit remote terrain to launch attacks or evade capture.

Authorities believe the rehabilitated road will also reduce safe havens for militant groups by increasing military and civilian access to once-isolated areas.

During the course of the operation, Somali forces also conducted targeted raids in the areas of Orgiyoow, Qumbi, and surrounding villages near Dhasheeg Waammo. Several militant hideouts used by insurgents as staging grounds for attacks were reportedly destroyed.

Jubbaland officials praised the troops for what they called a "strategic success," noting that the mission aligns with Somalia's national plans to improve security, restore governance, and rebuild critical infrastructure in formerly contested areas.

