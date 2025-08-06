Ghana: Helicopter Crash Kills Several Ghanaian Government Officials

6 August 2025
allAfrica.com
By Boakai Fofana

Monrovia — Several senior Ghanaian government officials have been killed in a helicopter crash, including Defense Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the government announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the presidency described the incident as a "national tragedy" and ordered flags across the country to be flown at half-mast in honor of the victims.

The crash occurred in Ghana's Ashanti Region, according to Ghanaian media.

Although the government has not yet confirmed what caused the crash, Reuters reports that Ghana's armed forces had earlier announced that it lost radar contact with an Air Force helicopter prior to the incident.

Among the deceased were the Deputy National Security Coordinator and the Vice Chair of the ruling National Democratic Congress.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.