Ghana: Helicopter Crash Kills Several Ghanaian Government Officials

Monrovia — Several senior Ghanaian government officials have been killed in a helicopter crash, including Defense Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the government announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the presidency described the incident as a "national tragedy" and ordered flags across the country to be flown at half-mast in honor of the victims.

The crash occurred in Ghana's Ashanti Region, according to Ghanaian media.

Although the government has not yet confirmed what caused the crash, Reuters reports that Ghana's armed forces had earlier announced that it lost radar contact with an Air Force helicopter prior to the incident.

Among the deceased were the Deputy National Security Coordinator and the Vice Chair of the ruling National Democratic Congress.