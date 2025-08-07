Ghana's Defense, Environment Ministers Among 8 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash

6 August 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C Koinyeneh

Adansi Akrofuom, Ghana — Ghana is mourning the deaths of two senior government officials and six others after a military helicopter crashed in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6.

Defense Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, 50, were confirmed dead in the crash, which Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has called a "national tragedy."

The incident occurred shortly after the Z-9 military helicopter took off en route to Obuasi. It reportedly went off the radar minutes into the flight. Emergency teams are still at the crash site as investigations continue.

Images circulating on social media appear to show the charred wreckage of the aircraft.

Among the other victims were Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samuel Aboagye, Former Parliamentary Candidate, Squadron Leader Peter (surname not confirmed), Flying Officer Twum Ampadu and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

Flags across the country have been ordered to fly at half-mast. President John Dramani Mahama, through his chief of staff, extended condolences to the families of the deceased and praised the servicemen who died in the line of duty.

