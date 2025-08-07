Liberia: Former President Weah Sends Condolences to Ghana After Fatal Helicopter Crash

6 August 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

Former Liberian President George Manneh Weah has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash in Ghana that claimed the lives of several high-ranking government officials, including that country's Defence and Environment ministers.

In a statement issued Wednesday through his Chief of Staff, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, the former president extended his condolences to the government and people of Ghana, describing the incident as a profound national loss.

"The passing of these esteemed officials is a great tragedy," Weah said. "I extend heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and to the entire nation of Ghana."

Among the victims were Ghana's Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Minister of the Environment Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed. The helicopter, which had taken off from Accra, was reportedly headed to a town in the Ashanti region when the crash occurred under unclear circumstances.

Former President Weah assured Ghanaians of his prayers and solidarity during what he called a "painful and heartbreaking moment," urging the nation to find comfort in faith.

"In times of grief, may the people of Ghana be strengthened by the Lord," Weah said.

The crash has drawn widespread regional mourning, as Ghana continues to investigate the cause of the incident. Meanwhile, tributes have poured in from across the West African subregion, with leaders and former heads of state expressing solidarity.

Weah, who served as Liberia's president from 2018 to 2024, has maintained active diplomatic engagement since leaving office, particularly with neighboring ECOWAS countries.

