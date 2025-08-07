Nigeria: Tinubu Condoles President Mahama Over Ghana Air Tragedy

6 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Bola Tinubu has extended his deepest condolences to President John Mahama, the government and people of Ghana over the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two of his ministers.

Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, were among six other victims of a military helicopter that crashed on Wednesday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday, Tinubu assured President Mahama and all Ghanaians of the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria during this time of national loss.

The President urged the Ghanaian nation and the bereaved families and friends to find comfort in the knowledge that their loved ones died in the line of patriotic service to their country.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and strength for those left behind.

