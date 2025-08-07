Mauritania: CHAN 2024 - Kapombe On Fire As Taifa Stars Beat Mauritania

Hosts Tanzania maintained their momentum at the on-going championship with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mauritania in Group B at the Benjamin Mpaka national stadium, Dar-es-Salaam on Wednesday, August 6.

Veteran defender Shomari Kapombe scored the all-important goal in the 89th minute on the evening to break the resilient Mauritanian entity.

The Simba Sports Club defender scored at the stroke of full-time with the game destined for a barren draw.

Tanzania are now top of group B with the maximum 6 points.

The victory takes the CHAN 2024 co-hosts to six points having registered a 2-0 win in the opener over Burkina Faso last Saturday.

Burkina Faso who won 4-2 over Central African Republic on Wednesday closely follow with three points. Mauritania have a point and so are Madagascar with Central African Republic yet to get any point.