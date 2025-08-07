Liberia: Boakai Unveils Bold Anti-Drug Action Plan

As Liberia prepares for a historic nationwide protest against drug abuse on August 7, President Joseph Boakai has declared that the era of impunity for drug traffickers is over -- unveiling a bold new Anti-Drug Action Plan with the pledge that, "Liberia will not lose another generation to drugs, not on my watch."

The President's announcement, made on Wednesday, August 6, through an Executive Mansion release, comes amid growing public pressure to address the country's worsening drug crisis. The timing of the plan -- released just one day before the massive "Say No to Drugs" protest -- signals a direct response to rising civic action and widespread concern over the rise of illicit narcotics, particularly the synthetic drug known as KUSH.

"No status, no title, no uniform, and no connection will protect anyone involved in drugs," President Boakai declared, calling the spread of narcotics "an attack on our future." From his first Annual Address to the Legislature in January 2024, Boakai labeled drugs and substance abuse a Public Health Emergency. That declaration now appears to be evolving into what could be Liberia's most comprehensive national drug policy to date.

The new Anti-Drug Action Plan outlines a multi-pronged approach, integrating law enforcement, education, public health, and legal reforms. Among the most notable provisions are: mandatory performance evaluations for LDEA commanders, fast-tracking of drug-related prosecutions, mandatory sentencing, seizure of assets tied to drug trafficking, and expanded rehabilitation and reintegration services for recovering users.

The plan also calls for the freezing of traffickers' assets in partnership with banks, deployment of scanners and canine units at border points, and emergency lockdowns in drug hotspots. Importantly, it mandates the introduction of drug prevention curricula in schools and random testing in high-risk communities -- alongside a new National Whistleblower Program offering protection and cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests.

Despite severe budgetary constraints, the President has directed financial institutions to prioritize funding for the national response. "Liberia will fund its fight first," Boakai stated, while appealing to international partners for technical and financial support.

The plan was informed by a progress report from the Multi-Sectoral Steering Committee on Drugs and Substance Abuse, which has been coordinating Liberia's national response since its formation early last year. President Boakai praised the Committee, the LDEA, and civil society for their "relentless advocacy" and called on parents, teachers, religious leaders, and young people to mobilize.

"We cannot allow the spread of illicit drugs to turn our children into victims, our communities into ghettos, and our neighborhoods into shelters for criminal elements," he warned. "Together, we will not just fight, we will win."

The LDEA, for its part, has reaffirmed its full support for the protest march, describing the event as "a renewed national effort" to fight drug trafficking and abuse. In a statement issued August 4, the agency confirmed that over 40 women officers under the LDEA Women's Association will march in solidarity. It also announced that security officers will be deployed to support logistics, crowd control, and public safety during the protest.

"The march is more than a symbolic act -- it is a call to action," said the LDEA, urging communities, schools, faith institutions, and international partners to support the movement.

From students to choirs, religious groups to advocacy networks, the campaign has sparked rare unity across Liberia. The Liberian National Students Union (LINSU), the United Methodist University SRC, the Monrovia Community Mass Choir, Fulani organizations, and the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa -- led by Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee -- have all endorsed the protest.

"We must go beyond symbolic gestures," said LINSU President James K. Washington. "We need strict enforcement of drug laws, support for the LDEA, and protection for our youth."

That frustration is not without cause. Under the previous administration of George Weah, Liberia made international headlines for its largest-ever drug bust -- US$100 million worth of cocaine seized from a refrigerated container. Yet in a move widely condemned as a failure of justice, the traffickers were allowed to walk free after the courts acquitted them.

It is against that backdrop of public cynicism and broken accountability that this week's protest has gained momentum. Civil society leaders are urging the Boakai administration to follow through on its pledges -- not only in rhetoric but in action.

Now, all eyes turn to what happens next. Whether Thursday's march becomes a historical turning point will depend not only on its turnout but on the nation's capacity to sustain the pressure and ensure real change.