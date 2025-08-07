Liberia: Alpha Phi Alpha Joins National March, Calls for Urgent Action to End Drug Crisis in Liberia

Monrovia — As campaigners march against drug abuse and trafficking today, the Eta Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. has joined thousands of citizens, civil society organizations, and government officials in a unified call for decisive action to end the country's escalating drug crisis.

In a powerful statement, the fraternity--known for its longstanding tradition of civic activism and social justice--declared its full support for the nationwide campaign, warning that the scourge of drug abuse is destroying families, crippling the nation's youth, and eroding Liberia's moral and social foundations.

"We Cannot Stand Idle"

"Today, we march not only as Alpha men, but as fathers, brothers, uncles, mentors, and community leaders," said Bro. B. Elias Shoniyin, President of the Eta Epsilon Lambda Chapter. "We cannot stand idle while the youth of Liberia are being destroyed by drugs. The time for silence is over. We call on our lawmakers to hear this cry and act with the urgency this crisis demands."

The fraternity's participation in the August 7 march--culminating at the Capitol Building, the symbolic seat of the nation's democracy--signals a broader push for stronger legislation and tougher enforcement against drug trafficking, expanded access to rehabilitation and recovery services and a coordinated and sustained national response to protect Liberia's future generations.

Alpha Phi Alpha, founded on the pillars of scholarship, service, and advocacy, emphasized that it has historically stood at the forefront of social justice movements--from civil rights to substance abuse prevention. In Liberia, that legacy continues with a renewed focus on youth engagement and community-based solutions.

Fraternity's Commitments:

In its statement, the Eta Epsilon Lambda Chapter pledged to educate and empower young Liberians to resist drug use and peer pressure, collaborate with government, civil society, and faith-based organizations and support long-term initiatives that offer hope and opportunity to the nation's youth.

A Call to Action

"We invite all Liberians of goodwill to stand with us--not only on this day of national mobilization but in the critical months and years ahead--as we fight to preserve the soul of our nation and secure the destiny of our young people," the statement concluded. It was signed by T. Nelson Williams, II, Acting Chairman, World Policy Council - Liberia and Executive Director, International Association of Alpha Chapters (IAAC)concluded.