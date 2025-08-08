Madagascar/Tanzania: Match Facts - Co-Hosts Tanzania Take On Madagascar in Group B

Co-hosts Tanzania will face Madagascar in a crucial TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 clash in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Madagascar will face their 6th different team at CHAN, and Tanzania is their first East African opponent.

This is Madagascar's first encounter against a CHAN host nation.

Tanzania face a COSAFA member for the fourth time, with one win, one draw, and one loss in their previous three games.

Previously, Tanzania drew 1-1 with Zambia in 2009, lost 2-0 to Zambia, and won 1-0 against Namibia in their first two group games at the 2020 edition.

Madagascar are the 8th different nation Tanzania will face at CHAN and the first island nation they will meet.

Madagascar - Key Facts

· Drew their opening game against Mauritania 0-0.

· Failed to win a group game for the first time, having won both group matches in 2022.

· Their previous five CHAN games all produced a winner and goals.

· Madagascar have never previously kept successive clean sheets.

· Defeat will see them lose a group game at CHAN for the first time.

· In their fifth CHAN game (against Mauritania), they kept their third clean sheet.

· Their only previous second group game was a 3-0 win over Sudan in the last edition -- their biggest win at the finals.

· Had just 37% possession against Mauritania, their second-lowest at CHAN (previously 36.5% vs Ghana in 2022).

· Made 269 accurate passes against Mauritania, while their opponents made 532.

· Managed just one shot on target against Mauritania.

Tanzania - Key Facts

· Won their first two games, defeating Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

· Have always won their second group game at CHAN.

· Have never conceded a goal in their second group game, winning all three 1-0.

· Extended their unbeaten run at CHAN finals to four games (W3 D1).

· This is the first time Tanzania have won successive games at CHAN.

· Have lost just one of their last seven CHAN games -- a 2-0 loss to Zambia in 2020.

· In all eight CHAN games involving Tanzania that produced a winner, the winning team kept a clean sheet.

· Kept clean sheets in their first two games for the first time at CHAN.

· Two clean sheets is the most Tanzania has kept in a single CHAN edition.

· Have never won their third group game at CHAN; previous results were draws: 1-1 vs Zambia (2009) and 2-2 vs Guinea (2020).

· Victory in this match will see Tanzania qualify for the knockout rounds at CHAN for the first time.

· If they score, it will be their fourth goal of the tournament -- their highest in a single edition (previously 2 in 2009 and 3 in 2020).

· Attempted 508 passes against Mauritania, completing 410.

· Ibrahim Hamad had 108 touches -- the most by any player in the game -- completed a game-high 81 passes, and won 15 duels.

· Tanzania had 11 shots at goal against Mauritania, with three on target.

· Shomari Kapombe scored Tanzania's goal against Mauritania, his first goal of the current finals.

· All three Tanzanian goals have been scored by different players so far.

· Kapombe scored with his only shot on target.

· His goal was the latest Tanzania has ever scored in a CHAN match, coming in the 89th minute (previous latest was the 88th minute).