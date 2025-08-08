Mauritania/Central African Republic: Match Facts - Central African Republic, Mauritania Clash At TotalEnergies CAF CHAN Pamoja 2024

Central African Republic (CAR) and Mauritania meet for the first time at the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) with a Group B clash in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Central African Republic are playing their second game against West African opponents, having lost their first game against Burkina Faso 4-2.

Mauritania face a tournament debutant for the third time, having lost both previous games against Burundi (3-2) and Guinea (1-0) in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

Mauritania are playing their 12th game at the finals and face a 12th different team.

This is Mauritania's third game against Central African opponents; they lost their previous two matches against Democratic Republic of the Congo (1-0) and Gabon (4-2) in group games in 2014.

Central African Republic - Key Facts

· Began with a 4-2 loss against Burkina Faso in their opening game.

· Sydney Tchbinda scored CAR's first goal at CHAN, leveling the match 1-1 against Burkina Faso.

· Ange Zoumara also scored, assisted by Nelson Ngaro -- the first assist by a CAR player at CHAN.

· CAR held 55.3% possession against Burkina Faso.

· Cyril Boko completed 89.2% of his passes (32 of 37).

· Churbin Basse made a game-high 7 clearances.

· Melky Ndokomandji won four tackles, the most by any player in the game.

Mauritania - Key Facts

· Winless in their last three CHAN games (D1 L2).

· Failed to score in their last three games, and in eight of their 11 CHAN appearances overall.

· Have started without a win in their first two games for the third time (2014, 2018, and now).

· If they fail to win, they will go through three group games winless for the third time, matching 2014 and 2018 when they lost all three.

· Only one win in 11 CHAN finals games -- a 2-0 group stage win over Mali in 2022 (D2 L8).

· Their loss to Tanzania was their 8th at CHAN, 6th by a single goal, and 5th 1-0 defeat.

· Their third group game record at CHAN: P3 W0 L3, losing to Gabon (4-2, 2018), Guinea (1-0, 2020), and Senegal (1-0, 2022).

· Used just 14 players across the first two games; four players started both, nine featured in both.

· Completed only 158 passes against Tanzania, down from 532 against Madagascar.

· Had five shots (two on target) against Tanzania, compared to 11 shots (four on target) vs Madagascar.

· Across both games, six shots on target but no goals scored.