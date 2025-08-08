Mauritania/Central African Republic: Match Facts - Central African Republic, Mauritania Clash At TotalEnergies CAF CHAN Pamoja 2024

8 August 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Central African Republic (CAR) and Mauritania meet for the first time at the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) with a Group B clash in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Central African Republic are playing their second game against West African opponents, having lost their first game against Burkina Faso 4-2.

Mauritania face a tournament debutant for the third time, having lost both previous games against Burundi (3-2) and Guinea (1-0) in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

Mauritania are playing their 12th game at the finals and face a 12th different team.

This is Mauritania's third game against Central African opponents; they lost their previous two matches against Democratic Republic of the Congo (1-0) and Gabon (4-2) in group games in 2014.

Central African Republic - Key Facts

· Began with a 4-2 loss against Burkina Faso in their opening game.

· Sydney Tchbinda scored CAR's first goal at CHAN, leveling the match 1-1 against Burkina Faso.

· Ange Zoumara also scored, assisted by Nelson Ngaro -- the first assist by a CAR player at CHAN.

· CAR held 55.3% possession against Burkina Faso.

· Cyril Boko completed 89.2% of his passes (32 of 37).

· Churbin Basse made a game-high 7 clearances.

· Melky Ndokomandji won four tackles, the most by any player in the game.

Mauritania - Key Facts

· Winless in their last three CHAN games (D1 L2).

· Failed to score in their last three games, and in eight of their 11 CHAN appearances overall.

· Have started without a win in their first two games for the third time (2014, 2018, and now).

· If they fail to win, they will go through three group games winless for the third time, matching 2014 and 2018 when they lost all three.

· Only one win in 11 CHAN finals games -- a 2-0 group stage win over Mali in 2022 (D2 L8).

· Their loss to Tanzania was their 8th at CHAN, 6th by a single goal, and 5th 1-0 defeat.

· Their third group game record at CHAN: P3 W0 L3, losing to Gabon (4-2, 2018), Guinea (1-0, 2020), and Senegal (1-0, 2022).

· Used just 14 players across the first two games; four players started both, nine featured in both.

· Completed only 158 passes against Tanzania, down from 532 against Madagascar.

· Had five shots (two on target) against Tanzania, compared to 11 shots (four on target) vs Madagascar.

· Across both games, six shots on target but no goals scored.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.