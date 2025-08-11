Africa: Ahmed El Moctar's Golden Night - The Man Who Ended Mauritania's Goal Drought in Style

When Mauritania needed a hero, Ahmed Mokhtar Ahmed stepped forward -- and in one unforgettable evening at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, he became more than just a striker.

He became the lifeline of the Mourabitounes' CHAN 2024 campaign, ending a frustrating scoring drought, securing their first win, and walking away with the TotalEnergies Man of the Match award.

Breaking the Drought, Igniting the Dream

For two games, Mauritania's forwards had chased goals in vain, firing blanks against Madagascar and Tanzania. But on Saturday, 9 August, Mokhtar changed the story within nine minutes of kick-off.

Pouncing on a perfectly delivered cross from Abdallah Mahmoud, he guided the ball into the net with precision and composure.

It was a goal that did more than just break the deadlock -- it broke the chains of uncertainty, giving Mauritania the belief and momentum they needed to control the game against the Central African Republic.

The 1-0 victory lifted Mauritania to four points in Group B and reopened the door to the knockout stages.

A Striker's Night to Remember

The headlines may focus on his goal, but Mokhtar's impact ran deeper. He wasn't just a finisher -- he was a creator, a constant threat, and a tactical focal point in coach Artiz Garai Lopez's attacking plan.

From pressing defenders to holding up play and drawing markers away from his teammates, his intelligent movement kept the Central African backline on edge.

His work rate and sharp reading of the game turned him into the pivot around which Mauritania's attacks revolved.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritania Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I congratulate my teammates and also the coach after the victory over the Central African Republic. We have now won our first match in the TotalEnergies CHAN, and we will look to deliver a better performance in our next match, God willing," El Moctar said, smiling in the post-match press conference.

Man of the Match and a Mental Boost

Winning the TotalEnergies Man of the Match award wasn't just a personal achievement -- it was symbolic of Mauritania's revival.

For Mokhtar, the recognition was an emotional lift, a public acknowledgment of the energy, movement, and commitment he poured into the game.

"We prepared well for the match against the Central African Republic in training, and in the end, we managed to win," he added.

The Tactical Catalyst

Mokhtar's role extended beyond statistics. By drifting wide, dropping deep, and constantly switching positions, he disrupted the rhythm of the Central African defence.

His runs created pockets of space for midfielders to exploit, while his link-up play kept Mauritania in control of the tempo.

That relentless mobility was not just tactical -- it was psychological. His early strike lit a fire in his teammates, raising their tempo and intensifying their duels across the pitch.

What Comes Next

With this win, Mauritania's hopes remain alive. More importantly, they have rediscovered their scoring touch, and Ahmed Mokhtar has proven he is the man for the big moments.

For the Mourabitounes, the mission is clear: build on this performance and carry the momentum into the decisive stages of CHAN 2024.